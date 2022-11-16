It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we haven’t even enjoyed that turkey and given thanks for family and friends. I’m in the camp with no Christmas until after Thanksgiving as I like to enjoy each day and not rush life, and it seems like the days go by at light speed!
Thanksgiving is traditionally known and celebrated as a harvest festival. The first harvest celebration by those early colonists was thought to be in October 1621 as a feast with the Wampanoag Native American Indians at Plymouth Colony.
I can only imagine that it was as tense as many family gatherings today with such a diverse group, but food does bring family and friends together and, hopefully, with peace as well. They feasted on duck, goose, venison, pork, lobster, clams, berries, fruit, pumpkin and squash.
Today, we celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November as a national holiday.
Thanksgiving foods are something we look forward to each year and most like to remain loyal to family traditions. My children, although grown, still request the same traditional meal I served them since they first toddled to the table. But, sometimes it’s nice to add a new dish to your repertoire.
For many years in cooking classes, private chef dinners and now for brunch I have served a pumpkin crème brûlée.
Several guests have requested the recipe so that they can make this instead of pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. It comes together quickly and easily because it’s not quite a traditional preparation which involves making a custard by scalding milk and tempering eggs, but is simply made by whisking all the ingredients together before cooking.
It is also fun to make for all those pyrotechnic fans. Small kitchen torches are fairly inexpensive and fun to use. You can always get out the big gun and use a traditional torch, but you’d have to be careful not to set the crème brûlée or kitchen on fire. You can also just use a broiler to make that crunchy sugar topping we love to crack into when eating a crème brûlée.
This week I have included my recipe for Pumpkin Crème Brûlée. It’s wonderful with a dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Pumpkin Crème Brûlée
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 3 egg yolks
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• ½ cup brown sugar
• ⅛ teaspoon salt
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
• 1/2 teaspoon allspice
• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 cup sugar
PREPARATION
• Adjust oven rack to center. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
• In a medium bowl, whisk together yolks and brown sugar. Add in heavy cream, pumpkin puree, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Whisk until combined.
• Fill 4 ramekins with pumpkin mixture about 1/4-1/2 inch from the top. Place ramekins in baking dish and carefully place the dish in the oven. Fill the dish with boiling water halfway up the sides of the ramekins being careful not to splash water into the ramekins.
• Bake for 30-35 minutes or until center is mostly set. Cooking time will vary by ramekin size. Remove from oven and allow to cool in water bath. Carefully remove from water bath and refrigerate until completely cooled for at least two hours and up to three days. Do not cover as condensation will form.
• Just before serving, sprinkle each ramekin with about 1 tablespoon sugar and heat with kitchen torch until sugar is melted and turns crisp and dark brown. Or place ramekins on a baking sheet in a broiler 2 to 3 inches from heat source until sugar melts and browns watching closely. Serve within one hour. The Brûléed sugar will get soft if not served shortly after sugar crust forms. Top with a dollop and whipped cream and garnish.