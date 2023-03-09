Regular readers of the “This Is the Day” column know that much research is required to find historical events in whose occurrence some attempt is made to discern a spiritual lesson. Often the task of relating any spiritual truth to worldly matters can be rather challenging, if not downright difficult. Today’s date, March 9, presents a completely different difficulty. There are so many “first events” that selecting only one is the conundrum.
Allow the listing of only a very few: Copernicus’s astronomical observation (1497); Martin Luther’s “Invocavit Sermon” denouncing a violent overthrow of forced religion (1522); patent for dentures (1822); Japanese ambassador to the United States (1860); the U.S. Naval Surgeon (1787); color TV commercial (1954); Black governor of the Federal Reserve Board (1966); Ford Mustang (1964); publication of Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations” (1776); America’s General Anti-trust law (1889); the Barbie Doll (1959).
And those listed above were only a few. In all, there were more than 25 “firsts” of something to occur in history on some March 9 of the past. The preference of one over all the others was an impossibility.
So why not write simply about the subject first?
With that frame of mind, an old memory of a seminary friend of mine returned. He was an older, graduating senior when I first arrived on campus in 1970. Almost immediately I learned that his favorite saying was, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life.” He used it in sermons, counseling and in general conversations.
Given the chance he, in a millisecond, would expound, “Every day is a possibility of a new beginning. Regardless of whatever has occurred in one’s past, today is another matter, another opportunity to get things right. It is as though each night, God covers the earth with snow blanketing the past and presenting us with another vista of possibilities. Dare to dream what can happen, what you may achieve and the person you can become.”
This positive thinking was not new to my friend. It was at least as old as the prophet Isaiah who wrote, “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. God is doing a new thing! He is making a way in the wilderness and streams in the desert.”
Paul wrote similar words of guidance to the church at Ephesus: “With regard to your former way of life, put off your old self and put on your new self which is made by the attitude of your minds.”
Like my friend in seminary, Paul constantly thought in terms of each day being a new opportunity, a ‘first day of the rest of your life.’ He gave almost the same advice to the church in Philippi: “One thing I do: forgetting the past and what is behind, I strain toward what is ahead.”
Some have heard me speak of a rather favorite encounter I had as a graduate student about 1975. The once in a lifetime chance was to meet Dr. Bruno Bettelheim (world known psychiatrist, pioneering researcher in the field of autism and Jewish survivor of the Nazi’s Auschwitz Death Camp). Another student put to him a somewhat awkward if not too personal a question, “Dr. Bettelheim, what is the greatest thought that you have ever had?”
I well remember him immediately replying without any hesitation: “America is the greatest country in the world. Anywhere else in the world when you are born not only into this world, you are also born into a class, a caste or some other socioeconomic grouping that determines the opportunities for the rest of your life. But in America, your father can be the town drunk and your mother can be the town (you imagine for yourself the term he employed), but you can travel down the road and become anything you make up your mind to be.”
So, my friend from seminary, Isaiah the prophet, the Apostle Paul and Dr. Bettelheim all are pressing the promise of God: “Today is the first day of your life! Go for it!”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.