When I think of a Memorial Day meal, images of hotdogs and hamburgers sizzling on a grill swim in my mind, but I also crave the delicious flavors of summer that can be found in a salad. This year, consider adding a salad made of the bountiful, fresh, delicious, seasonal fruits and vegetables that can be harvested locally.
My favorite summer lunch is a salad. Not a pale, iceberg lettuce-based salad; a real meal salad. A salad has a place at any meal, and be welcomed as side or as the entree. Over the years I have adjusted my salad template, and I have one that is simple, basic, and flexible.
I start with dark, leafy greens. Baby spinach, kale, and green leaf lettuce is my favorite mix, but you might choose a peppery arugula, butter lettuce, or romaine. Next, I add ingredients with color: carrots, red cabbage, bell peppers, or tomatoes.
For sweetness, I add some seasonal fruit. Strawberries and blueberries are summer staples for my salads. I add protein, and a salad instantly becomes a main dish. Grilled shrimp, salmon, and chicken breasts offer the benefits of protein without as much saturated fat as red meat.
Meatless forms of protein, like nuts and beans, are also excellent choices of lean protein. Crumbled feta cheese, shredded low-fat cheddar, or mozzarella also add texture and flavor. In choosing your ingredients, be sure to add crunch. Carrots, cucumbers, and nuts are good examples.
Try this combination for a delicious summer salad. Start with a bed of baby spinach and green leaf lettuce. Place slices of grilled salmon on top of the greens, add some blueberries, crumbled feta cheese, and walnuts. This salad has color, crunch, and is sweet, and savory. If blueberries aren’t for you, try chunks of cantaloupe or watermelon.
Swap grilled chicken for the salmon if that’s your preference. A raspberry vinaigrette is an excellent complement to this combination, and you can make your own in five minutes. In a blender process 1 cup of raspberries, ½ cup of olive or avocado oil, ½ cup of red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar, and a ¼ teaspoon of black pepper until they are smooth. This simple vinaigrette can be refrigerated for two weeks.
Salads can be beautiful, delicious, and packed with nutrients. Making salads ahead of time is a great idea. Have them ready for a Memorial Day picnic or potluck.
While you visit with family and friends . Most importantly, remember why we gather on Memorial Day. America is the home of the free because of the brave.
For more information and healthy recipes, contact Lisa Smith at (252) 789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.