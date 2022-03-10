Vladimir Putin: “Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become ruler of the world.”
I trust what the Russian leader says about as far as I can spit, but he’s on point here.
Alexander the Great led soldiers armed with long thrusting spears. Centuries later, the composite bow, firing arrows to great distances, helped propel Genghis Khan in creating the Mongol empire. My great-great-grandfather fired a muzzle-loading percussion cap rifle in the Civil War.
We’ve come a long way with AI or “thinking” computer systems. I know a pilot in the U.S. Air Force who pilots an aircraft in battle. Sound dangerous? Not so much, for the pilot. The pilot flies this craft — technically an “unmanned combat aerial vehicle” (UCAV), or combat drone — while sitting in front of a computer screen.
Artificial intelligence is thoroughly integrated into all aspects of this and other modern weaponry.
Much of the public’s attention to AI has been, understandably, on its considerable and increasing impact on jobs and the economy. The power of AI and its relevance for national security have been discussed for years inside the world’s corridors of power. I’m glad it’s beginning to get the attention it deserves in the public’s mind. Our future, and that of our children and grandchildren, is at stake.
Credible people, who have had access to powerful decision makers and have helped make decisions that turn history, are speaking out. Consider this from a recent book by Henry A. Kissinger and colleagues: “No major country can afford to ignore AI’s security dimensions. A race for strategic AI advantage is already taking place.”
Kissinger was secretary of state and national security adviser under presidents Nixon and Ford.
Cyberwarfare came to the fore in recent years and is just one dimension of AI with enormous security implications.
Kissinger and his associates, in this remarkable statement, compare the impact of AI to nuclear weapons:
“Each major technologically advanced country needs to understand that it is on the threshold of a strategic transformation as consequential as the advent of nuclear weapons — but with effects that will be more diverse, diffuse and unpredictable.” (p. 172)
Eliezer Yudkowsky, an AI theorist I follow, many years ago said words that ring true: “By far, the greatest danger of artificial intelligence is that people conclude too early that they understand it.”
When we think of AI and security, images flashing through our mind’s eye may be science-fiction movies depicting death-dealing robots battling humans for planetary control. The images may be Hollywood and the opposing forces made up, but they can convey caution worthy of our best minds and leaders. May World War III never come. If it does materialize, with AI and with nuclear weapons scattered across the planet, it’s painful to imagine what could be.
Since I’ve focused this column on security concerns, it might seem that I’m only wary of AI. Not so. This technology, like other potent cutting-edge ones (e.g., CRISPR genetic manipulation, tissue engineering and nanotechnology), is in our hands, at least for now. Our challenge is to make these impressive tools measure up in terms of safety, distributive justice, and respect for human freedom.
An informed and engaged citizenry is critical. It is a moral imperative that we who are alive now take steps to ensure coming transformations generated by increasingly potent technologies unfold responsibly.