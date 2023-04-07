April is American Heart Month. It is a time when people can focus on their cardiovascular health and turn their attention promoting and maintaining heart health.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Approximately 659,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease each year. But there are things that you can do to help prevent heart disease.
One of the best things you can do for your heart is to stop smoking or using smokeless tobacco. Smoking increases the formation of plaque in the blood vessels. The chemicals in cigarette smoke cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside veins and arteries.
Get moving! Make a goal of doing physical activity for at least 30-60 minutes every day. Physical activity improves the muscles’ ability to pull oxygen out of the blood, therefore reducing the need for the heart to pump more blood to the muscles. Daily physical activity also helps reduce stress hormones that can put more of a burden on the heart.
Eat a heart-healthy diet. In our fast-paced world, many of us depend on fast food to get by. Those foods are often loaded with saturated fats and trans fats, not to mention they are loaded with salt and calories too.
When working towards being heart-healthy, it is important to eat foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated fats, trans fat, and cholesterol. Limiting your salt intake can help to lower your blood pressure, as well.
Get a good quality sleep. Studies have shown that a good sleep pattern helps reduce blood pressure. Good quality sleep also helps reduce stress, which can alleviate strain on the heart.
Get regular health screenings. Having regular blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight checks are important in the prevention of heart disease and detecting the risk factors in their earliest stages. Cardiovascular disease is most treatable when it is found early.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. Get a head-start on the prevention of heart disease. Make small changes. Every step that you take towards a healthier you is a step worth taking.
Here is a recipe for a heart-healthy turkey chili:
Ingredients:
¾ cup chopped celery
¾ cup chopped onion
¾ cup chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon pepper
1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 (14 ½ oz) cans no salt added diced tomatoes (drained)
• In a large skillet, cook and crumble turkey with celery, onion, and green pepper over medium-high heat until turkey is no longer pink, 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in seasonings, tomatoes, pasta sauce, chili beans, water, and corn.
• Cook, covered, on high 1 hour. Reduce setting to low; cook, covered, 5-6 hours or until flavors are blended.
• Stir in kidney and pinto beans; cook, covered, on low 30 minutes longer. If desired, serve with sour cream, avocado and jalapeno.
• Enjoy!
For more information, contact Jean Brownfield at the Martin County Extension Office at 252-789-4370.
Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP Program Educator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.