April is American Heart Month. It is a time when people can focus on their cardiovascular health and turn their attention promoting and maintaining heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Approximately 659,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease each year. But there are things that you can do to help prevent heart disease.

Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP Program Educator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.