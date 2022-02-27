Of course, not all who make up the body of Christ observes Ash Wednesday, but when we understand what Ash Wednesday is about, we find that as believers, we do all remember and focus on the things that Ash Wednesday demands.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. Always 46 days before Easter Sunday, Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) marked by fasting, repentance and reflection on humanity’s need for reconciliation with God.
The 40-day period represents Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness, where He fasted and was tempted. Lent requests that believers intentionally focus on Jesus’ life, ministry, sacrifice and resurrection.
Let us consider Jesus’ temptation. Hebrews 4:15 reminds us that Jesus was tempted in all the ways we are.
The good news is that Jesus is our High Priest Who can empathize with our weaknesses, and this is just one of many reasons we should focus on Jesus’ temptation. When we make time to reflect on the depths of God’s understanding of our human condition, then we not only understand that He is not distant; instead, we learn He is a very present help in times of distress (Psalm 46:1).
So how was Jesus tempted?
Matthew 4:1-11 recalls the details of the event, but Jesus was first tempted not to trust His Father. The tempter said if you are God’s Son, command these stones to become loaves of bread.
Jesus counters the tempter the same way we must, with God’s Word. Jesus said It is written: One does not live on bread alone, but on every Word from God. Jesus sets the example of dealing with the tempter: speak God’s Word when temptation comes.
Next, the tempter and Jesus stood on the parapet of the temple, and the tempter said to Jesus, if you are the Son of God, throw yourself down. It is written that God will command His angels concerning You. Jesus was tempted to test God.
The tempter was also twisting God’s Word to try and make Jesus accept the temptation. Jesus did not fall for this trick; Jesus knew the undiluted Word, and Jesus counters the tempter, with God’s pure Word: you shall not put God to the test.
The tempter finally showed Jesus all the world’s kingdoms and said to Him that he would give everything to Jesus if only Jesus would worship him. Jesus’ replies: Go away, it is written only God, shall be worshiped.
Finally, did you notice that there is one constant temptation? Every time the tempter says: if You are God’s Son.
Every time the tempter tried to make Jesus doubt Who He is. We must see this because the tempter will use this tactic on us. The tempter might say: you cannot be a believer because you… fill in the ellipsis. When the tempter attempts to make you doubt your identity in Christ, you say to the tempter: it is written, if I confess that Jesus is Lord and believe that God raised Jesus from the dead, then I am saved (Romans 10:9).
We may not all observe Ash Wednesday, but all believers should reflect on the lessons this occasion demands. When we do, we understand that our God is a very present help in times of temptations (Psalm 46:1). We also understand our God empathizes with all our weaknesses (Hebrews 4:15).
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.