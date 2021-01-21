After wrapping up one of the worst years on record in America, the new one so far has people — mostly politicians and pundits — comparing our nation to a banana republic.
I don’t know about the republic portion of that phrase, but I am solidly in favor of bananas.
Not everyone feels that way. My wife, Sharon, for instance is lukewarm at best when it comes to eating the world’s most perfect fruit. “Too mushy,” she says after producing a gagging sound from the mere thought. She will freeze too-ripe bananas for use in fruit smoothies. Biting into one directly is out of the question.
I love my wife in spite of this obvious defect. I have always enjoyed bananas.
If there was ever a time when my mother came home from the grocery store without them, she went back to the store immediately.
I’m positive that among all of the meals my mother prepared for her children, peanut butter and banana sandwiches were the most frequent. Because she loved us.
The great thing about downing a peanut butter and banana sandwich with a cold glass of milk is that it is an appropriate meal for any time of the day or night. If you have nothing else for breakfast, it’s fine. Hungry for a snack just before bed? Perfect.
There is never a time when the old PB&B does not appeal to an empty stomach.
Mom always made them with white bread — the fabulous kind with questionable nutritional value. She would spread out a bed of peanut butter on the bottom slice, deal out the little round banana pieces like playing cards, and then press on the top slice of bread.
You knew the bread was going to be super fresh and especially tasty if the sandwich, from counter to table, retained Mom’s handprint.
There are other ways to construct a PB&B. A babysitter once kept piling on the slices until the entire banana was added. When I pointed out that what she was doing would upset the balance of flavors, she allowed that she had never eaten peanut butter with banana.
I remember speculating that her parents must have abused her in other ways as well.
Rather than slicing the banana into little circles onto the bed of peanut butter, I have seen it done lengthwise, which seems cumbersome and odd to me.
A kid who stayed over for lunch once asked for a bowl so that he could mash his banana with a fork and mix it with the peanut butter to create a PB&B spread.
Completely bizarre, but whatever floats your banana boat.
As I have gotten older, I have come to enjoy what I call a peanut butter and banana sandwich without the sandwich. I simply dig out a spoonful of peanut butter and lay some on the banana one bite at a time.
I was actually eating a banana, all by itself, when I began to write this week’s column. The news was on and depressing and it seemed like a good time to peel back a few layers of the generally brighter banana experience.
The political division that has exploded into such terrible turmoil has led some people to declare that if it keeps up, America is headed toward becoming a banana republic. I do know something about what that actually means.
But I have to admit that considering the pandemic and everything else that is happening, my initial response to that dire prediction was: “But there’s going to be bananas, right?”