Immigration is in the news today — in fact, virtually every day. This very moment in the next room from my study, my wife, Sue, is listening to the news and, yes, immigration on the United States’ southern border is dominating the media’s reporting. But it is an international calamity.
According to the media’s own analysis, the nations encountering the most challenging circumstances are (in descending order of vital statistics) Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands and Russia. America does not even make the top eight.
While receiving countries strive to cope with insurmountable influxes of other cultures, the immigrants are fleeing insufferable conditions that we in our nation of freedom cannot even imagine — political violence, natural catastrophes, religious persecution or even furious intra-violence of drug cartels, who outgun the law enforcement agencies and have no respect for law or life.
Practical solutions are needed from our world leaders, but our leaders, like Washington, are known for politically harangued responses, arm twisting, behind the scene maneuvering, bathroom secret compromises and probably unethical extortion of personally undesirable disclosures of which voters will never know.
America is yet the Land of Opportunity to which many people around the world dream of living. Short of an international strategy for the immigration challenges we face today, Short of a strategy of action similar to the Marshall Plan following WWII that put devastated Europe back into self-sustaining order and paid huge dividends by rehabilitating our allies’ economies and converting our enemies to friends, we need a plan involving compassion and acceptance.
Allow me to suggest a practical solution based upon the Biblical admonition, “Go to the ant, consider its ways and be wise.” Except in this case, look to the asparagus.
It was on today’s date, Feb. 9, in 1891 that the first shipment of fresh asparagus arrived in San Francisco from Sacramento, that vegetable being the signature crop of the Sacramento — San Joaquin Delta.
The history leading up to that shipment is a lesson in practical immigration assimilation. It was the new Chinese-Americans who first labored in the asparagus fields and accounted for the location’s moniker, China Town. But as they became successful and began to integrate bit by bit into the California population, they were slowly replaced by the Japanese arriving in San Francisco.
Eventually they too began to spread into the population and Filipinos, after the Spanish-American War, replaced them in the 350 camps of asparagus harvesters. Eventually (by now you see the pattern) they too were to be supplanted by Mexican workers.
Each ethnic group in time, almost systematically, was absorbed into the American mainstream. Today the United States stands out as perhaps the most diverse population of any nation on earth — and this diversity causes us to abound with a richer quality.
As far back as Moses, it was God’s desire that, “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as a native… and you shall love him as yourself, for you were once also aliens…” More importantly, we should keep to the forefront of our memories that Jesus Himself was once an alien in a strange country. As a child Mary and Joseph took Him, to the safety of Egypt from the threats of Herod.
Compassion is always the right motivation. The strategy to employ it is required for success.