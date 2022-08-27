Thousands of fuzzy bees, with a sting that packs a walloping punch, fly around me. Carefully using my hive tool, I separate the sticky glue-like propolis between two frames to lift out a frame covered in wax hexagons made by these insects. Each hexagon is filled to the brim with glistening liquid gold, called honey.
A honey bee in her 6 weeks of life will make .03 ounce of honey. A little math brings us to the conclusion that a pound of honey is the life’s work of around 533 honey bees. These busy bees will visit millions of flowers to collect nectar to make one pound of honey
Nectar is transported back to the hive in the honey bees’ stomach, mixing with an enzyme called glucose oxidase. Upon returning to the hive, the bee will regurgitate the nectar and workers will store it in honeycomb. When nectar is placed in the comb it is around 80 percent water.
The bee’s fan with their wings to evaporate the water down to about 18 percent and then cap this cured honey with a delicate wax covering. Honey bees store honey for food during seasons when flowers are not blooming. Luckily for us honey bees collect and store excess honey that we can harvest.
Have you ever tasted fresh honey?
By fresh I mean honey harvested from the beeswax comb and enjoyed simply, by itself, licked off a spoon, allowed to rest on your tongue so all the various floral notes: sweet, tangy, aromatic show off their uniqueness. Each flower variety produces nectar with different flavors. Some honey like goldenrod and buckwheat tends to be darker and bitter. Autumn olive, wild grape and some fruit trees are lighter in color and tangier.
More aromatic flowers lend pleasantly unique floral flavors.
Local honey is often sold raw. Raw honey has been filtered to remove large pieces of beeswax and debris, but still contains pollen particles. Also raw honey has not been heated to temperatures that most commercial honey is exposed to. Heating honey destroys many subtle flavor nuances and breaks down some healthful components.
Honey can be stored indefinitely.
In fact, honey was found in King Tut’s tomb. Even after thousands of years the honey was still safe to eat. Honey’s acidity, lack of water and presence of hydrogen peroxide keep it shelf stable for eons. However honey loses its delicate flavors over time. This is just one reason to seek out fresh local honey from nearby beekeepers.
Beekeeping has become more popular and more expensive in recent years. The costs of common supplies used by beekeepers have risen dramatically. Maintaining the health and survival of honey bee colonies has become a major challenge primarily due to the invasive pest called Varroa destructor. Varroa is a mite that attaches to honey bees much like a tick attaches to mammals. Varroa not only feed on the fat stores of the honey bee, they also transmit numerous viruses that can weaken and kill a honey bee colony.
Fresh local honey is a valuable delicacy. It is the only food we eat made entirely by insects. The amount of honey produced each year is determined by rainfall, timing of frosts and freezes, sunshine and warm temperatures and the health of our honey bees. When quantities are limited, we can’t just make more.
For more information on honey bees, please contact me, Cyndi Knudson, at ceknudso@ncsu.edu.