Bees & Honey

Thousands of fuzzy bees, with a sting that packs a walloping punch, fly around me. Carefully using my hive tool, I separate the sticky glue-like propolis between two frames to lift out a frame covered in wax hexagons made by these insects. Each hexagon is filled to the brim with glistening liquid gold, called honey.

A honey bee in her 6 weeks of life will make .03 ounce of honey. A little math brings us to the conclusion that a pound of honey is the life’s work of around 533 honey bees. These busy bees will visit millions of flowers to collect nectar to make one pound of honey

For more information on honey bees, please contact me, Cyndi Knudson, at ceknudso@ncsu.edu.