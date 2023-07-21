Blackbeard

Blackbeard, who’s believed to have lived from 1680 to his death in 1718, captured the French slave ship, La Concorde, off the coast of Martinique in 1717 and renamed it the Queen Anne’s Revenge.

 Image courtesy The North Carolina Collection/University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

North Carolina’s coast, which features shifting sandbars and inlets, was once a haven for many pirates, the most notorious being Edward Thatch, better known as Blackbeard.

Indelibly linked to Blackbeard was his flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, which ran aground and was abandoned in North Carolina in June 1718.

  

Noah Edwards is an artifact collections specialist at the Museum of the Albemarle.