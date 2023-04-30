Throughout the Scriptures, one will quickly observe the term, ‘breaking bread.’ This term has many different meanings, especially in the New Testament.

In Acts 2:45-47, we witness the early Christians selling their belongings and distributing the proceeds to meet each other’s needs. They attended the temple together each day and then would break bread in their homes — an example of a common meal.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com