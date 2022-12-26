In this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2014, the grave of World War I soldier P. Mc Carthy at Prowse Point cemetery in Ploegsteert, Belgium. The cemetery contains the bodies of two soldiers, P. Mc Carthy and T. Delany, who served with the Royal Dublin Fusiliers and who both died on Christmas eve in 1914. While reports of enemies laying down their arms and engaging in friendly discourse during the Christmas period in 1914 are widely reported through diaries and letters of the period, there were also numerous casualties, many were soldiers who were relieving troops on the front line or resupplying the lines. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
I have for the past few years shared in this space at Christmas a poem or two from my late friend Bill Warren. A wonderful poet and songwriter, he reminded me a lot of my father. They both were patriots and veterans.
I might work some of Bill’s writings in for the New Year. Today, I share one of my father’s poems that I recently ran across again. He was a pastor, and I remember him reading this poem from the pulpit.
The poem is inspired by the World War I story of the Christmas Eve Truce, 1914. (Dad’s poem has 1915 — perhaps because he needed a rhyme.)
It’s Christmas again, and there is a war raging, with trenches and snow and soldiers who share the same songs. And again, there is no expectation of a silent night on the battlefields. But the Christmas Truce happened, and it inspired the hope of peace that I can hear in the poem by Wiley Rutledge.