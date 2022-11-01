Autumn is my favorite season. I love cool, crisp temperatures that are just right for a cozy sweater, searching for the perfect pumpkins and gourds and the seasonal food that bring back childhood memories.
At farm stands and farmers markets in the fall you can find a beautiful variety of apples, and everything from apple butter and cider to cider-laced doughnuts and caramel apples.
A caramel apple brings back so many memories with a juicy bite of crisp, tart apple enhanced with creamy, buttery caramel.
I often made them by melting down dozens of wrapped caramels where half would be eaten before making it to the pot. But I have found making a homemade caramel is easier when making a large batch.
I recently helped out with the Edenton Farmers Market’s Fall Fest and Community Appreciation Day by bringing dozens of caramel apples and autumnal treats.
There are a few secrets to making a caramel apple. It’s best to use a tart and crisp apple to balance the sweet, such as Granny Smith or Braeburn. Look for small apples with no soft spots, and be sure to wash off any wax coating. It’s important to thoroughly dry and chill the apples before dipping to help that creamy caramel coating adhere to the fruit.
There are many ways to make caramel that are explored in some of my cooking classes from a simple preparation of sugar and water for flan to a rich, buttery sauce.
The method for caramel apples is essentially making a candy and you will need a thermometer. With the high heat that must be achieved it’s really not a safe family activity, but everyone can enjoy them once they are made.
And if you want to add a little something extra to your apples you can dip the caramel-covered apples into chopped nuts, sprinkles, chopped candies or chocolate, cookies, pretzels or whatever you might desire. I do recommend setting your apples on parchment or a Silpat sheet rather than foil or wax paper and allowing them to set up in the refrigerator.
This week I have included my recipe for Homemade Caramel Apples. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Homemade Caramel Apples
Serves 12
INGREDIENTS
• 12 small apples, washed, dried and chilled
• Sticks for apples
• 1 cup unsalted butter
• 2 cups light brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup light corn syrup
• 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• Optional toppings
PREPARATION
• Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or Silpat. Prepare the apples by washing and drying thoroughly. Remove stems and insert sticks firmly in the center of each apple. Refrigerate.
• Melt the butter in a medium, heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the brown sugar, salt, corn syrup and sweetened condensed milk. Continue cooking while stirring constantly over medium-high heat until the temperature of the caramel reaches 240 degrees on a candy thermometer. This will take about 15 minutes.
• Remove the pan from the heat and immediately stir in the vanilla.
• Dip each chilled apple into the caramel, allowing any excess caramel to drip off the apple. Quickly turn the apple upright holding the stick and allow the hot caramel to cool and set a minute. Turn apple over again and set on parchment-lined sheet pan. Repeat with remaining apples, then refrigerate to set completely.
• If you want to decorate your apples with additional toppings allow the caramel apples to set up about fifteen minutes before this step.