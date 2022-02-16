Casseroles are a comforting food. These covered dishes are served at many a family gathering and are a mainstay at church halls. Often quick to throw together using common pantry staples a casserole can feed a crowd in a pinch.
Casseroles are not just iconic American comfort food, but the name is actually derived from the French word “casse” for pan as the dish is known for being a one-pot meal dating back thousands of years.
Probably the most common casserole in France is a favorite of mine, the cassoulet. This is a hearty casserole of white beans baked with herbs and meats dating back to the Hundred Years War when the Brits invaded the Languedoc region of southwest France.
Villagers gathered up the ingredients and made a large pot of stew to feed their soldiers. The dish became a tradition of the region and its popularity spread from simple farmhouse fare to a rich and complex dish served for fine dining throughout Europe and the US.
Both sausage and duck confit are now common components of the cassoulet. Confit is an age-old cooking method similar to poaching that yields a meltingly tender meat with a buttery rich taste. The duck pieces are slow-cooked in duck fat for hours.
I usually get my duck confit already prepared from D’Artagnan, a popular specialty meat site for chefs and foodies. Their products can also be found at Wegmans. But as originally intended cassoulet can be made from whatever meats you may have available.
This week I have included my recipe for Quick Cassoulet.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Quick Cassoulet
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
• 8 chicken thighs
• 2 legs duck confit (optional)
• 1 large onion, diced
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• 6 cloves garlic, 4 peeled and whole, 2 minced
• 2 cans great northern beans
• ¾ pound kielbasa sausage, sliced
• ½ cup red wine
• 1 cup chicken stock
• 1 tablespoon chicken demi-glace
• 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
PREPARATION
• Heat half of the oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper to taste and lightly dredge each piece in flour, shaking off excess. Add each piece to the pot, skin side down and cook until browned. Turn each piece to brown each side. Remove chicken to a plate and set aside
• Reduce the heat to medium-low and add 4 tablespoons butter. Once melted add the onion and herbs and cook until softened. Add the garlic and cook for a minute. Stir in ¼ cup flour to make a roux. Add the red wine, scraping up any browned bits and simmer until reduced by half.
• Stir in the chicken stock, beans, demi-glace, and mustard; bring the mixture to a simmer. Return the chicken to the skillet along with the sausage and duck legs. Cover the pan and simmer 15 minutes. Season to taste.
• Preheat the broiler. Toss the breadcrumbs with olive oil and sprinkle them over the top. Place the pot under the broiler until the crumbs are golden. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.