Last week, we discussed Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness. We considered the one constant temptation we often read over: every time the tempter came to Jesus, he tried to make Jesus doubt Who He is.
Today, let’s look at the first of the three obvious temptations.
Some Biblical scholars suggest that the order must not be correct. Their argument, ‘why would the tempter start with such a minimal temptation.’
My argument: why would the tempter not start small and work up to more significant things? Is this not the same way the tempter comes to the believer? He usually begins with small things and works up to more substantial things. So, yes, I believe this account is recorded as God intends.
In Matthew 4:1-11, we are told Jesus is first tempted not to trust His Father. The tempter said, ‘if you are God’s Son, command these stones to become loaves of bread.’
Consider that Jesus has been fasting for forty days. If you have ever fasted, you know how tired, hungry and exhausted the body can be. If I miss a single meal, I find myself not thinking clearly; Jesus has missed many meals, yet He is clear-headed and aware.
We could argue that the tempter was not tempting Jesus to sin as much as he was tempting Jesus with imperfection. ‘Stop doing the good thing (fasting) and eat.’ ‘Fill yourself with goodness to nourish your body.’
Please understand that if God has called you to fast, and you break before His time, not only is it imperfection, it is sin. Not only did Jesus not sin, but He also would not settle for less than God’s perfect plan.
Now, the tempter might not ever tempt you to turn stones into bread, but he might tempt you to end a fast early, eat the wrong things or obtain food in unethical ways. My encouragement: stay with what God has called you to do, and strive for perfection —trusting God to meet your need, whether the need is food or material prevision.
We could also make the argument that the tempter was tempting Jesus to use faith foolishly: ‘tell these stones to become bread.’
Much later in His ministry, Jesus would do miracles with bread. Jesus used His faith to feed 5,000 (Matthew 14:13-21) and 4,000 (Matthew 15:29-39) by doing a creative miracle with a handful of bread.
The difference is Jesus was not tempted in these creative miracles; He was not thinking of His personal need; he was thinking of the needs of others and desired to bring glory to His Father.
Understand, it is not that Jesus could not turn stones into bread; it is how temptation suggested He use faith: ‘Jesus, You will have no trouble using faith to make stones into bread.’
Temptation will work the same with us: ‘I do not see God moving on your behalf, so why do you not…’ Again, fill in the ellipses with what is most relevant to your circumstance.
Today, remember Scripture says that God will supply all your need (Philippians 4:19). Be like Jesus, do not doubt who you are in Christ, and do not rush God’s timing. Be patient and remember, if you are His blood-bought child, then He is working out all the details of your life (Romans 8:28; Philippians 1:6).
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends