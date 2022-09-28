Fall’s cool breezes have shifted our focus away from summer as we welcome the new season. I love autumn and all of its splendor from the mums, pumpkins and gourds to wonderful fall foods.
I always say cooking seasonally is best and it’s time to shift gears to fall favorites. Edenton Coffee House offers many seasonal hot and cold beverages, DQ has its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Edenton Bay Trading Company offers a wide array of seasonal beers.
Surf, Wind and Fire, Sugared Fig and other local businesses even kicked off our first Octoberfest here in Edenton.
I’ve also shifted my menu from summer to fall highlighting apples, pears, butternut squash and pumpkin. Recently, I offered pumpkin waffles as a sweeter option on my menu, and a few customers have requested the recipe.
I use canned pumpkin for convenience, but taking the time to roast a pumpkin for that tasty flesh is best. Canned pumpkin is a great substitute with just a little sacrifice to taste and none to nutrients. Pumpkin is high in fiber, vitamin K, C and potassium and even contains protein.
I also use a heavy Belgian waffle maker, but any waffle maker will do. Just be sure to heat it well ahead and to spray the grids liberally with nonstick spray once it’s heated before adding any batter.
A secret to making them tender inside and crisp outside is to cook them a second time in the waffle iron for one or two minutes more. And of course with all pancake, crepe or waffle batters it is important to make them at least an hour ahead or even the night before using and warm to room temperature
This week I have included my recipe for pumpkin waffles. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Pumpkin Waffles
Makes 8-10
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups all-purpose white or white whole wheat flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• Pinch of salt
• 1/3 cup light brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• ½ teaspoons ground ginger
• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
• ½ teaspoon ground allspice
• 3 large eggs
• 4 tablespoons melted butter, cooled
• 1 ¼ cup buttermilk
• 1 cup pure pumpkin puree
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla
PREPARATION
1. Whisk together flour, baking powder and soda, salt, brown sugar, and spices. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, butter, pumpkin, and vanilla. Gently fold in dry ingredients with a spatula, not over mixing. Let rest one hour. Batter can be made the night before, but bring to room temperature before baking.
3. Meanwhile heat waffle iron to medium. When hot and batter has rested, coat the waffle iron plates with nonstick cooking spray. Add batter and close lid to bake. When signal shows that waffle is ready open lid, and then close and bake for another two minutes or until crisp. Serve immediately or place on a rack on a baking sheet in a preheated oven at 200 degrees until served.