Jesus often mentions the essential nature of being ready for the opportune time. We must be faithful and prepared to respond to whatever the Holy Spirit prompts whenever He does.
There is a story in Luke 8 about a whole town waiting to welcome Jesus. Waiting and welcoming are how we build a relationship with God.
One in the crowd moved toward Jesus and bowed low before Him. He worshiped Jesus. Jairus waited and welcomed, and worshiped Jesus.
Jesus hears the horrific story of Jairus’ twelve-year-old daughter and hurries toward his house to bless his daughter.
On the way, Jesus is interrupted. He is distracted; he’s discerning. Jesus walks in a tight crowd but recognizes the healing energy presented to someone nearby. He turns and asks, “Who touched me?”
Have you ever touched God? Do you know what it’s like to reach Him and know you have His attention? Nothing is like it, especially when you sit hoping to be unseen.
Sinners will attend church and hope to be ignored, yet the Holy Spirit strips them of all their hiding, and they are laid bare and vulnerable before the truth and Christ’s perfection. The attention of Jesus will humble you. The closer to Jesus you get, the more wretched you will recognize yourself to be.
This lady reaches out, desperate for a healing. She gets it.
Jesus stops and turns to her. He understands that her body is healed, but her soul is still wounded. She was not allowed into everyday life in town for twelve long years because she bled so severely.
For twelve years, she had been shut up at home and shut out of the Temple. She most likely suffered from extreme fatigue and a lack of vigor. Jesus knows all she has suffered physically, relationally and mentally, yet his first word to her must have been healing.
“Daughter,” Jesus speaks with familial tones. “Daughter, your faith has made you well,” Jesus said to a woman who had been denied an open relationship for over a decade.
I believe her whole body went limp when He said this. Jesus ministered to the most hidden wound of all – loneliness.
Jairus is standing next to Jesus, battling a different pain - despair. The gospel of Matthew records that Jesus told her to “take heart,” which means to have courage because she is whole.
Now, Jesus returns to His mission to help this young lady, but messengers come to inform Jairus and Jesus that she’s dead and that it would be a waste of time.
Jesus called this woman a daughter, but Jairus was desperate for his actual daughter to live. A year before she would be considered a woman, she got sick and is thought dead.
Jesus tells Jairus to believe. He gets to the house of the man who waited for, welcomed in, and worshipped the Son of God and He raises her back to life. Two women’s lives were utterly changed forever that day.
What stands out to me is the essential nature of regular watching, waiting, welcoming and worshipping Jesus and how it brings breakthrough and victory.
The other thing is Jesus’ willingness to be interrupted granted not only physical healing but also deep emotional healing of the soul. Jesus offers this to you today, and one way you can begin to heal on the inside is by hearing the Father say to you today, “My child.” Have faith, and it will change everything.
