Jesus often mentions the essential nature of being ready for the opportune time. We must be faithful and prepared to respond to whatever the Holy Spirit prompts whenever He does.

There is a story in Luke 8 about a whole town waiting to welcome Jesus. Waiting and welcoming are how we build a relationship with God.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com