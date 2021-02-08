19 That Sunday evening[b] the disciples were meeting behind locked doors because they were afraid of the Jewish leaders. Suddenly, Jesus was standing there among them! “Peace be with you,” he said. 20 As he spoke, he showed them the wounds in his hands and his side. They were filled with joy when they saw the Lord! 21 Again he said, “Peace be with you.
- John 20:19-21 NLT
In our text for this week, we see yet another example of the faithfulness of Jesus.
According to the scripture, the disciples had locked themselves in a room because they feared the Jewish leaders. Jesus was crucified around that time and the disciples feared that it wouldn’t be long before they would be killed as well.
If the truth were to be told, there are many of us who react the same way the disciples did when faced with troubles. We lock ourselves up trying to get away from the problem.
What stands out in the text is that Jesus showed up to comfort them in spite of the fact that they never unlocked the door. I believe this is the Bible’s way of letting us know that no matter what we are going through, there is nothing that will stop Jesus from getting to us.
Jesus said to the disciples in the book of Matthew 28:20 “Lo, I’ll be with you always.”
I would like this Bible verse to serve as a reminder to you: No matter what the situation looks like, Jesus will not allow you to go through it alone. Even in the toughest circumstances there is a peace available to you that passes all understanding.
My prayer for you today is to simply trust in Jesus. In spite of all the things that are going on in this world there is one thing you can count on: He yet remains faithful! Be blessed!
Pastor Arthur Manigault is Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Williamston located at 114 East Church St. in Willamston.