He answered and said to them, “When it is evening you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red;’ and in the morning, ‘It will be foul weather today, for the sky is red and threatening.’ Hypocrites! You know how to discern the face of the sky, but you cannot discern the signs of the times.
- Matthew 16:2-3
Jesus was speaking to the Pharisees. They could not see what was happening right in front of them. They could discern the things of the natural world but they could not see that all the scriptures they claimed to understand pointed to Jesus.
From Genesis to Malachi, the scriptures gave enough information to know the signs of what they were seeing in Jesus.
How many today read the scriptures, but don’t see the signs happening right in front of them? Are we as blind as the Pharisees? The scriptures are full of signs of the times we live in. Study them.
The Pharisees were comfortable in their world. They had authority, respect and power. They did not want anything changed. Jesus’ teaching turned their world upside down.
Are we willing to reject the truth of the scriptures so we can be comfortable in this world?
Sadly, there are many who claim to be Christians that are willing to do anything to fit in with this world. Jesus said, “The world would love you as one of its own if you belonged to it, but you are no longer part of the world. I chose you to come out of the world, so it hates you.” John 15:19
The Pharisees did not want to give their authority and power to Jesus. They wanted to be in control of their own lives and live it the way they chose. They thought they could live as they chose and God would still approve of them because their outward appearance seemed godly.
“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs which indeed appear beautiful outwardly, but inside are full of dead men’s bones and all uncleanness.” - Matthew 23:27.
Are we willing to give up control of our lives so He can do as He chooses with us? “For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.” (1 Corinthians 6:20) “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.” (John 15:5)
Discern the times. Do not follow the world. Look for God’s approval, not man’s. Give your life over to God’s control.
“For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul? Mark 8:36-37.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.