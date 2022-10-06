Is my perception accurate or am I just paranoid? It seems that each effort in our everyday or all throughout history, whenever good will is exerted to accomplish improvement, evil immediately unleashes a greater endeavor to offset it.

This despairing sense of injustice dominated my mood upon remembering that on today’s date, Oct. 6 in 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize along with Menachim Began, was assassinated by his own bodyguards.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.