Elisha the prophet meets a lady who appreciates his ministry so much that she builds a room in her house so that he can stay whenever passing through. Elisha is so grateful that he decides to bless her. When he asks what would be most helpful, she tells him she has no needs, yet he presses further and finds out she has no heir. So, he informs her that she will have a baby boy by the following year.

Just as Elisha says, it comes to pass, and the baby grows to a young boy. One day, the boy is working in the field with his daddy and apparently gets overheated. He runs into the house where his mother is, lays down on her lap, and dies. She carries her son to the prophet’s room and heads on a journey to have some words with the prophet.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.