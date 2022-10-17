Elisha the prophet meets a lady who appreciates his ministry so much that she builds a room in her house so that he can stay whenever passing through. Elisha is so grateful that he decides to bless her. When he asks what would be most helpful, she tells him she has no needs, yet he presses further and finds out she has no heir. So, he informs her that she will have a baby boy by the following year.
Just as Elisha says, it comes to pass, and the baby grows to a young boy. One day, the boy is working in the field with his daddy and apparently gets overheated. He runs into the house where his mother is, lays down on her lap, and dies. She carries her son to the prophet’s room and heads on a journey to have some words with the prophet.
The lady from Shunam is wealthy and very generous. She has great faith and tenacity to get what she needs. She is also very wise. She seeks help from no one but the one who has given her the joy of this baby.
She marches right to Elisha and asks, “Did I ask you for this child?” Elisha recognizes something is wrong and sends his servant to place his staff on the child and pray. The lady doesn’t depart with the servant. She stares at Elisha until he decides to go as well.
She actually uses Elisha’s words that he said to Elijah the day Elijah was taken to heaven. She tells him, “I’m not leaving your side until I get some answers.”
Elisha comes to the house and walks into the room with the dead child, and in an attempt to revive the boy, he lays atop the child to warm his body back up. Then, nothing happens.
Can you imagine how awkward this all is? He knows he needs better answers for this lady, and God is saying nothing. Elisha has stepped into the room with the woman’s dead dream.
God had given her the deep desire of her heart, and now he was gone. Elisha is standing, praying and trying to get the mind of God about what he is seeing. What Elisha sees is a dead boy, but what he knows is God can do something new. He stretches out again in the belief that the boy can live again.
When Elisha stretches out on this kid, he sets himself eye-to-eye, mouth-to-mouth and hands-on hands.
When I read this, I saw three questions arise. When it comes to your dreams, even if they feel dead, what are you looking for, what are you speaking over them and what are you doing to bring it to pass?
I know it may feel hopeless, but do you believe God can do anything about it? Are you forgetting your call or purpose? God wants to do a remarkable thing through you. Are you preparing for great things?
It’s time for you to believe for greater outcomes. Begin looking for open doors to see your dream come to life. Speak words of life over your vision. Life and death are in the tongue. Then, get yourself ready. Preparation is the attitude of life. Are you preparing the way for the Lord to bring miracles into your life?
The boy arose, and mother worshiped God!
Isn’t the dream God placed in your heart to bring Him glory? God-sized dreams are bigger than you, usually not for you selfishly, and can’t be understood until it is accomplished.
Are you ready to see something great come to pass? Don’t give up! Keep moving forward. Dream again. Believe for greater again. Nothing in this world can hold back our God if we keep our faith in Him. Even when we cannot see, we will believe.
