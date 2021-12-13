So we must listen very carefully to the truth we have heard, or we may drift away from it.
- Hebrews 2:1
Once a large family went to a park by the river to spend the day together. They carried food, drink, towels and other things they would need for their trip. When they arrived, everyone went into the river. They were splashing and dunking each other, having a wonderful time.
After a time, one of the sons grew tired. He swam a little away from the others. He decided to float, close his eyes and just relax. He soon fell asleep. He did not know the gentle current was slowly moving him downstream.
When he woke, he looked around. He was far from the place he started. The place he had drifted to was not a safe place. This part of the woods was far from the park. In it were black bears, poisonous snakes and spiders.
Furthermore, he did not know how to navigate the woods and get back to the park.
He decided to call out for his father. He heard an answering shout. He looked around and there was his father. He had missed the son, got on a rubber raft and set out to find him. He pulled his son on the raft and carried him back to safety.
This story is straight out of my imagination. It is what I saw when I read this verse on drifting away.
We can so easily fall asleep and drift away from God’s presence. We do not even realize how far we have gone, but it is dangerous territory for the child of God. We just wake up one day and realize that we do not have the same zeal for the things of God we once did.
When that happens, we can call out to the Father and He will immediately come to our aid.
There is a way to help us keep close to the Father and that is by checking ourselves often.
“Examine yourselves, to see whether you are holding to your faith. Test yourselves. Do you not realize that Jesus Christ is in you? — unless indeed you fail to meet the test!” (2 Corinthians 13:5 RSV).
This verse says to examine yourself. Look closely inside yourself. Check your heart.
Are you still close to Jesus, enjoying fellowship with Him constantly? Are you growing in your relationship, getting closer all the time? Is your heart wrapped in the things He desires? Is there joy in your heart because of Christ in you?
Then the verse says to test yourself. This is different from the word examine. This is looking at your actions.
As you go about your life, do you walk according to the way God requires of you?
“He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the LORD require of you But to do justly, To love mercy, And to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8).
Justice and mercy in this verse is God’s meaning, not man’s version. Do your actions everyday show who you serve? Do they reflect Christ in you?
Check to see that you meet the test of genuine faith and not just a faith that is hollow. We do not want to be like the Pharisees whose faith was one of words and showing off, but it never reached their hearts.
They did not do what was just. They did not love mercy. They did not walk humbly with God. We want our faith to be genuine when it is tested.
“That the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ, whom having not seen you love. Though now you do not see Him, yet believing, you rejoice with joy inexpressible and full of glory, receiving the end of your faith—the salvation of your souls.” 1 Peter 1:7-9
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.