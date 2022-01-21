As with fashion, food trends seem to be recycled over time.
And as we see styles from the 70s and 80s back with a vengeance, we also see the decadent dishes from that time back in favor with chefs.
Desserts usually highlight the pulse of food trends. I recently dusted off a dessert I had not made for decades as the finale for a Supper Club dinner and was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Tiramisu was the darling of Italian restaurant menus back in the day and it is worth reviving, especially with the twist of chocolate. I like to add Kahlua as well, but to be more family friendly that can be omitted because the liqueur does not cook off and the alcohol remains.
Tiramisu is said to have originated in the Tuscan region of Italy in the early 1800s as an after-dinner aphrodisiac. Food historians debate its actual creator, which is in dispute between a Duke or a lady of ill repute.
Tiramisu literally means “pick me up.” This rich, creamy dessert always has an espresso or coffee component which offers that kick after a large meal. Crisp Italian biscuits or ladyfinger cookies are dipped in espresso or coffee and then layered with an eggy zabaglione cream and dusted with espresso powder. I like to use powdered Ghirardelli chocolate to dust my chocolate tiramisu for a sweeter dessert.
This week I have included my recipe for Chocolate Tiramisu. It does take a bit of time to assemble and chill, but it’s a great way to please a crowd with a creamy, rich dessert with a blast from the past.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.