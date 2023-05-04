As a child I enjoyed watching the Muppets. Singing along with the puppets was one of my favorite things to do when I watched.

One song, Rainbow Connection, is still clear in my memory. Kermit the Frog was sitting on a floating log while he strummed his banjo and sang. I remember his distinct voice softly crooning, “Why are there so many songs about rainbows, and what’s on the other side.”

Lisa Smith is the Martin County Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.