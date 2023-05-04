As a child I enjoyed watching the Muppets. Singing along with the puppets was one of my favorite things to do when I watched.
One song, Rainbow Connection, is still clear in my memory. Kermit the Frog was sitting on a floating log while he strummed his banjo and sang. I remember his distinct voice softly crooning, “Why are there so many songs about rainbows, and what’s on the other side.”
Perhaps what is on the other side is good health. When your plate is filled with color, nutrition abounds. While red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple are the colors in the rainbow, they also can represent the different colored fruits and vegetables that are an essential part of a healthy eating plan.
Eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables is an excellent way to increase nutrition.
Fruits and vegetables are high in vitamins and minerals, low in fat and calories, help control your weight and blood pressure, and are likely to reduce the risk of some chronic diseases, like cancer, heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Incorporating a variety of fruits and vegetables into every meal is important for overall health.
Challenge yourself and your family to try new fruits and vegetables or incorporate them more into your meals and snacks. To create a rainbow on your plate try making a tropical rainbow fruit salad. Sauté your own medley of mixed vegetables.
Make frozen fruit popsicles by pureeing your favorite fruit such as melon, peaches, banana or berries with 100 percent fruit juice. Freeze in ice cube trays, paper cups, or popsicle molds for a refreshing treat or on a busy night try a unique combination of veggies from your freezer to build a meal like a quick stir-fry, vegetable soup or stew or a frittata.
Many fruits and vegetables get their color from naturally occurring micronutrients. The vitamins that come from these foods are essential for healthy habits. Some of the nutrients and vitamins found in fruits and vegetables range from Vitamin A, C and E. Most of these fruits and vegetables carry antioxidants, but they don’t affect the coloring of the food.
Fruits and vegetables come in many different shapes, sizes, and colors. Some plants carry phytochemicals that are responsible for these health benefits. Red foods contain lycopene which is beneficial for the heart and prevents the risk of stroke.
Orange and yellow foods contain carotenoids which helps our immune system and decreases inflammation. Green foods contain lutein which keeps our bones, teeth and nails strong as well as protects our eyes by preventing cataracts.
Blue and purple foods contain anthocyanins which help with memory and reduce blood pressure. White and tan foods contain allicin which helps with lowering cholesterol and blood pressure levels. It also keeps our bones strong.
To encourage healthy eating, the NC Cooperative Extension Service’s Steps to Health program has placed “Eat A Rainbow Everyday” billboards across the state.
In Martin County, the billboards are on North Haughton Street in Williamston and U.S. 17. Look for the billboards and be reminded that on the other side of the rainbow is good health.
Lisa Smith is the Martin County Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.