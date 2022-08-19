Before buying expensive dietary supplements, elderberry syrup or other “cures” for long COVID, try eating citrus, berries and green leafy veggies daily for vitamin C along with lean meat, whole grains, brown rice and oatmeal for selenium and zinc. Get vaccinated and boosted, wear your mask and wash your hands frequently.

Q Why do I have to refrigerate eggs purchased at the grocery store but not those from the farmers market? BT, Greenville

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.