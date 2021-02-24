Lisa Smith
Family and Consumer Sciences Agent
The cold, wet days of February 2021 seem to be relentless. Many of us are eagerly anticipating the brighter, warmer days of spring, but until those days arrive, here are some ideas to help to you enjoy the last weeks of winter while making smart dietary choices.
After a long, cold day, sipping a warm cup of hot chocolate can be a warm way to relax. Many commercial hot chocolates and homemade recipes use whole milk, cream and a great deal of sugar. The fabulous trend of hot cocoa bombs is a fun way to blast the winter blues; but they, too, are high in calories and sugar.
Enjoy these rich, indulgent hot beverages as an occasional treat, but for your go-to, any day hot chocolate, consider making your own by modifying a recipe to reduce fat and sugar. Low fat and skim milk are excellent substitutes for whole milk and cream when making hot chocolate at home. You can reduce the sugar in the recipe by 1/3 and barely notice the difference. Consider adding a pinch of cayenne pepper to your hot chocolate for an added boost of heat and punch of flavor.
Hot tea is also a wonderful way to kick the winter blahs to the curb. There are many teas on the market that are naturally caffeine free, so they can be enjoyed late in the day and into the evening without the worry of interrupting your night’s rest. Some herbal teas may interfere with medicines and some health conditions, so be sure to talk to your health provider before trying one.
I like to start my morning with mint green tea. I use one peppermint tea bag and one bag of green tea. I add 12 ounces of hot water and let it steep for 3 or 4 minutes. As I wind down in the evening, I find a cup of hot chamomile tea relaxing.
For me, a winter staple is soup. While soups can be enjoyed year-round, my favorite time to eat soup is during the coldest days of winter. This time of year, I regularly make a large pot of vegetable soup and freeze individual portions. By making my own soup, I am able to control the ingredients like salt and sugar.
When soup is in the freezer, I have a quick, nutritious meal whenever I need it. I freeze the soup in two-cup glass containers and microwave each for three minutes when I want to serve them. For a more substantial meal, you can have soup as a first course. When you start a meal with soup, your stomach begins to feel full and you are less likely to overeat as the meal continues.
Although it may seem like it, winter will not last forever. Before you know it, Eastern North Carolina will feel like a sauna with high heat and humidity. Until then, sip something warm, relax by a fire and wrap up in a cozy blanket.
For recipes and information about healthy eating, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or email lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.