No one hides fire. Something near a fire could be dangerous. We live in a world that plainly labels anything that’s combustible.

Fire used to be the only source that came to mind when someone thought of light. Even now, no one turns lights on in places with no visibility. We light rooms, dinner tables, our vehicles and streets. Over the past one hundred years, the human race has spent trillions of dollars in lighting this world.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com