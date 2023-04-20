Few people would argue the fact that the invention of cars and their related vehicles have drastically shaped and reshaped our world.
Perhaps the telephone and computer have rivaled the horseless carriage, but the automobile still leads the list of catalysts affecting every 21st Century cultural institution from family life to the economy to upward mobility to education and social relations.
On July 4, 1776 and the founding of our nation, only 10 percent of the American population lived in the cities; all the rest were country folks working the farms out among the rural areas. Today that is reversed with less than one in 10 Americans living in the agrarian regions, and many of them actually commute to their places of employment in the urban areas.
The automobile not only brought success to cities such as Detroit, but also gave rise to a host of associated industries like service stations, mechanic garages, restaurants, motels, highway engineering and construction and — well there is a long list that you can imagine.
The family car and vehicle are no longer considered luxuries. For us, they are absolute necessities.
Today’s date, April 20, possesses a slightly unusual characteristic relating to the automobile in that there are two symbolically significant events to have occurred on this date merely eight years apart.
The first in 1879 (this is no joke) was the invention of the mobile home. True it was horse-drawn, but it spoke loudly of the desire of the population to be mobile, and thus required greater mechanical force. Remember the adage, necessity is the mother of invention? The second occurrence happened in 1887 when one George Bouton won the world’s first automobile race sponsored by the French newspaper Le Velocipede.
Of course continuous innovations promoted the use and alterations accompanying cars. Henry Ford’s introduction of the Model T made the car financially accessible to the masses in the 1920’s and President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System greatly increased the volume of traffic.
But the convenience of traveling at a high speed has also exacted a heavy price in pollution of the environment and increase in highway fatalities. Plus our attendant fast-paced lifestyle endangers our state of health.
A story told by Charles Swindoll speaks effectively to this relationship between our rapid pace society and the automobile. Once the agnostic Thomas Huxley was rushing to meet a train in Dublin. As he climbed into a taxi, he begged the driver, “Hurry, I’m almost late… drive fast!”
The driver followed his instructions and Huxley settled back into the rear seat, closing his eyes. Later, when he opened his eyes and looked out the window, he realized they were headed in the wrong direction. Huxley exclaimed to the driver, “Do you know where you are going?” To which the Irishman replied, “No sir, but I am driving very fast!”
At one time or another many of us have been able to relate to the life experience of having no idea where we are headed but are racing down the road of life exhausted.
Among the many sociology subjects of study, numerous have been made of Americans’ driving habits (from parking space behavior to interstate driving). Generalizing, it is well recognized that the automobile gives the majority of people a sense of ‘ownership of the road.”
Often this is to the point of rudeness or even bullying better known as road rage. In more congested large cities drivers often find it amusing to refuse to allow a driver wanting to exit the highway to alter their lane thus forcing them to travel farther than necessary. Or perhaps in a parking lot, some people will take longer than necessary to exit if they know another driver is wanting to use the space they are vacating.
All of this very simply tells us that the more headlong we live life and the increasing amount of physical force we are allowed to control, the less concern for others and more sheer enjoyment in controlling other people we tend to have.
In truth such is not really new. To the Galatians Paul wrote, “Bear one another’s burdens,” to the Philippians he found it necessary to remind them to, “Count others as more significant than yourselves,” and he told the Colossians, “Forgive one another as Christ has forgiven you.”
The words of Jesus speak the same truth even deeper: “Do unto others as you would that they do unto you.”
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.