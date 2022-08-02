Some Biblical scholars believe that in the first century, it was deemed the highest of honor for a young man to be chosen by a rabbi. If the rabbi thought you were bright enough to follow his lead and do precisely as he did, he would say, “Follow me.”

Parents were pleased to know their offspring was chosen for this high honor, and they would say, “May you be covered with the dust of your rabbi.” In other words, may you walk so closely to your rabbi that you both factually and figuratively be covered in his dust.

