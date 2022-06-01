Food cravings usually fall into two distinct camps: sweet or salty.
Some people go for that bag of salty, crunchy chips while others go for a handful of sweet, sugary candy.
And these cravings may be instilled at birth.
Medical research shows that these cravings are partly due to genetics. A recent study at the University of Maryland School of Medicine examined the role of genetics and the five taste profiles that I often refer to in classes and columns.
Sweet, bitter, salty, sour and umami are the flavors detected by sensors on your tongue which perceive how your food tastes. Your family’s genetics along with your body mass index, metabolism and other physiological factors ]all play into your preference for sweet or salty, but please remember this shouldn’t be viewed as an excuse for poor eating habits.
If you know me, I have a terrible sweet tooth as they say. I keep a box of Trader Joe’s Cocoa Truffles for my daily dose of deep, rich and creamy chocolate in one bite.
And at a few dollars for 50 truffles they are a deal I can’t resist.
My friend, Cindy Gandee, recently served me a delightfully sweet treat. This date cake is an old family favorite as an afternoon snack or after-dinner dessert.
She had included this recipe in a church cookbook from the small town where her husband, Tom, was once a pastor. When she shared the recipe I saw how quickly and easily it came together and is perfect to satiate any sweet craving.
This week I have included Cindy’s recipe for Self-Frosted Date Cake.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and the Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Self-Frosted Date Cake
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup dates, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 ¼ cups boiling water
• ¾ cup shortening
• 1 cup sugar
• 2 eggs
• 1 ¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• ¾ teaspoon baking soda
• ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
• ½ cup sugar
• ½ cup chocolate chips
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9 by 13-inch pan with softened shortening and flour, or nonstick baking spray.
• Soften chopped dried dates in boiling water with 1 teaspoon baking soda, and set aside to cool.
• With a hand or stand mixer cream together shortening, 1 cup sugar, and eggs until combined well. Set aside.
• In a medium bowl, sift or whisk together flour and ¾ teaspoon baking soda. Alternately add the date mixture and flour mixture to the creamed shortening mixture and blend well. Pour batter into prepared pan and spread evenly.
• In a small bowl, combine chopped nuts, ½ cup sugar, and chocolate chips. Sprinkle mixture evenly over the batter.
• Bake the cake for 30-40 minutes until a tester inserted in the cake comes out clean. Cool and serve with ice cream, whipped cream, or just as it is.