Eating like those who live in the Mediterranean region has been shown to promote health and decrease the risk of many chronic diseases including diabetes and heart disease.
The Mediterranean style eating pattern incorporates the basics of healthy eating that are traditionally practiced in countries that border the Mediterranean Sea.
Eating the “Med Way” can be simple, delicious and satisfying if you follow a few basic steps.
Those following the Mediterranean diet focus on fruits and vegetables at each meal with smaller portions of protein such as seafood, including fatty fish like mackerel and salmon or white-meat poultry, such as turkey and chicken.
Red meat is limited and plant-based proteins such as, beans and legumes are eaten often. Mediterranean dishes often use herbs and spices instead of salt.
Sofrito, a sauce made from tomatoes, garlic and olive oil is also used to flavor foods. Enjoying meals with friends and family, and moderate physical active also play roles in “Going Med”.
Lisa Smith, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, has partnered with Martin Memorial Library to offer a six-week series of classes, “Med Instead of Meds,” to teach the Mediterranean eating practices. Beginning Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m., and continuing each Tuesday through October 19. Mrs. Smith will teach the basics of the Mediterranean diet. Recipes to incorporate whole grains, vegetables and lean protein will be shared at each session.
Topics such as: How to Buy Olive Oil – 3 Simple Rules; Cooking with Whole Grains; Change Your Protein; Fish and Seafood Buying Tips, Mindful Eating, and Rethink Your Sweets are just a few of the subjects that will be covered. During the classes, participants will learn how “Going Med” can be done both at home and eating out, how to stock a pantry with Mediterranean staples, and how to read food labels to make healthy food choices.
Sample menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be shared during the class. Healthy and satisfying snack ideas and dessert options will also be covered throughout the series.
Thanks to a grant from the Vidant Community Benefits Foundation, the Med Instead of Meds classes will be offered free of charge, but registration is required and space is limited.
Register for the classes at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/med-instead-of-meds-class-tickets-166213973469 or follow the link to register on the Martin County Family and Consumer Sciences Facebook page. Participants can register for individual classes or for the entire series. The classes will be held at the Martin County Cooperative Extension Office, 104 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston.
For more information about the Med Instead of Meds series of classes, contact Lisa Smith or Joy Pierce at 252-789-4370.
Questions can also be emailed to lfsmith5@ncsu.edu. Like Martin County Family and Consumer Sciences on Facebook to learn more about healthy cooking, food safety, and upcoming events.