Some 700 years before the birth of Jesus, the prophet Isaiah wrote: in that wonderful day, you will sing: “Thank the Lord!” you will tell the nations what God has done, and they will see how mighty He is. Sing to the Lord because He has done wonderful things. Make known God’s praise around the world (Isaiah 12:4-5).

The prophetic books have different references to the Day of The Lord. Still, in these verses from Isaiah’s work, we understand that ‘wonderful day’ would begin with the birth of Christ and continues to this day. We are living in that wonderful day.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com