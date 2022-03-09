“Let there be light!”
God speaks into the dark void of existence. Immediately light blasts, placing all things in view. Truth, knowledge, power and desire are finally on display for the first time — all of these glorious moments and not a single created being to see and document.
A great separation takes place on that day between darkness and light. And, God says that light is good. Genesis begins in darkness, and Revelation ends in marvelous light!
We see on day four that God creates the sun, moon and stars which means on day one, the very day He says, “Let there be light,” He is the light shining into that moment. He forms the light, which is a picture of Himself that we see spoken throughout the Word till the end of Revelation, where the Great City is shining with the Son of God so bright that we need no sun.
We are not children of darkness; instead, we are children of light! May we expose every evil thing to the blinding goodness of God Almighty.
Often people will ask of the Creation how God existed before there was time. We see that God created time; therefore, He is outside that limitation that we feel. He is also the Creator of space (or heavens) and the earth (or matter).
God preexisted all that we understand. Some ask where God was, and I want to clarify that everything we seek to know lies in a “Who.” No other question works. Before there was a when, where, what or how there was a Who. God creates time, the universe, the earth and all its trappings by speaking the Word, and it was done. Not only is it done, but it is good.
God is the origin of all knowledge, power, desire, and every good thing. We find that every bad thing is a counterfeit of all the good God does. There are broken versions of what God created beautifully for marriage. Slander and gossip are horrible ways to use the beautiful gift of communication that God gave us.
He made us for communication because God exists in a community, and we are made in His image; therefore, we are made for community. We are fearfully, intricately and beautifully made by the hands of God.
Everything in the creation story God speaks into existence, except the man. The man God forms with His own hands. God forms us, and then he breathes life into us. Ephesians says that God planned you before the foundations of the earth. He was thinking of you before He uttered, “Let there be light!” And, He looks at humanity and says we are very good.
You are the workmanship of God Almighty, and He says you are good. Are you declaring something different?
If God sees in you all the potential He placed within you with all of your gifts, talents, and personality, do you think it blesses Him when we complain and talk about all that is wrong in the world? If a perfect God could look here and say “It is good,” why can’t we? I encourage you to silence the voice that tells you you are not enough.
God says, “You are very good.” Good enough to send His Son to die for you.
So, join God in looking around and declaring with joy all that is good in life. It’s easy to find problems. Be like God and speak life into darkness. Form something out of nothing, and at the end of the day, say, “It is good.”
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.