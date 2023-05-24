He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall take refuge.
- Psalm 91:4
Our heavenly Father protects us. Two incidents in my own life come to my mind when I think of God’s protection.
Several years ago, I lost control of my car when driving down a country road. When it started to roll, I turned loose of the steering wheel and leaned back in the seat. I closed my eyes and said “God, It’s your call.” The car rolled and ended up in the ditch. I was bruised and shaken, but no breaks or serious injuries.
Another time I felt God’s protection was at Walmart in Ahoskie. I came out of the store with a bag in both hands. As I was walking to my car, three men were standing between two cars holding a map. They called to me and said, “Can you come show us where ___ is?” I don’t remember where.
The Holy Spirit said, “Turn and run.” I immediately turned back to the store thinking I would go in and ask for help to my car. When I started back, a guard in uniform was standing on the sidewalk in front of the store watching me. I have never seen one there before or since.
When I approached him, he said,”Do you want me to walk with you to your car?” I told him, “Yes.” He walked me to my car and watched until I was in my car and pulling away. Where did he come from and why was he watching me?
There are many times in our lives when God has protected us and I am convinced that we do not ever know the biggest majority of those times. I believe He often sends angels for our protection. Some we never see and some we see, but don’t recognize as angels.
I remember a missionary telling me that one night when she was serving in a dangerous country, some men came outside her house meaning to do her harm. They faded away into the woods without accomplishing their mission. She was later told that the men were terrified when they saw a giant man with a huge sword standing in front of her door.
I am not saying bad things never happen to good people. They do and as long as Satan is loose, they will continue to happen but I believe with all my heart that nothing can hurt us until God decides it’s time for us to come home.
All things are in His hands and nothing happens to us that He does not permit. If He permits it, there is a reason. We may not know the reason or understand it but we can trust Him to do the right thing. In the long run, it is for our good and His glory.
The greatest protection God gives us is the protection of our eternal soul. We can rest assured that Satan cannot pull us out of God’s hand. The Holy Spirit has sealed us, “in Him you also trusted, after you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation; in whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise” (Ephesians 1:13).
Jesus told His disciples on the night of His arrest, “On that day (His resurrection) you will realize that I am in my Father, and you are in me, and I am in you.”
This verse tells me we are wrapped in Christ and Christ is wrapped in the Father. Double layered we are. How much safer could you be?