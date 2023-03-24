After living in Edenton for some time, I have come to believe that March is possibly the coldest and windiest month here on the Sound. Old man winter just wants to hang on before warm weather arrives like clockwork in April.
And, although spring fever teased me back in February with an intense urge to hit the links, this chilly March weather implores me to seek warmth and comfort. A warm comforting brunch or dinner entrée I enjoy in this shoulder season is Grillades and Grits.
Grits are comfort food for the South and when topped with a hot steaming ladle of a rich, flavorful sauce filled with veggies and tender pieces of steak this dish is almost a meal in itself. Grillades, pronounced GREE-ahds, and Grits is a Southern dish that originated in New Orleans around the time of the Civil War.
It is traditionally served for breakfast or brunch, but it is hearty enough for dinner. The dish incorporates the traditional creole brown roux with the regional holy trinity aromatics of onion, garlic, celery and bell pepper along with tomato and steak.
The beef used is usually less expensive tougher cuts that simmer and tenderize, but I often end up with so many extra odd pieces of beef tenderloin from cutting filet mignon that I use that when making this dish. Feel free to use what cuts of beef you prefer.
This week I have included my recipe for Grillades and Grits.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.