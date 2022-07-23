Baby Ginger

 Contributed Photo

According to Johns Hopkins University, ginger is a healthy food. Its natural component “gingerol” has many beneficial effects including anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-nausea properties. I always reach for the ginger ale and saltines when a stomach bug hits.

While the U.S. is not one of the leading countries in consumption of ginger, we are the largest importer of ginger. The amount of ginger we import from other countries indicates that there is an opportunity for U.S. farmers to grow and market ginger successfully.

