According to Johns Hopkins University, ginger is a healthy food. Its natural component “gingerol” has many beneficial effects including anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-nausea properties. I always reach for the ginger ale and saltines when a stomach bug hits.
While the U.S. is not one of the leading countries in consumption of ginger, we are the largest importer of ginger. The amount of ginger we import from other countries indicates that there is an opportunity for U.S. farmers to grow and market ginger successfully.
When considering specialty crops to produce in North Carolina, ginger should be on your list. Research at North Carolina A&T University demonstrated that “baby ginger” can be grown in the field and in high tunnels in North Carolina. Ginger sells for a higher price per pound than many more traditional vegetables grown on small farms.
The ginger we are familiar with in the grocery store is mature ginger. When we compare baby ginger (immature ginger) to mature ginger we find a number of differences. Baby ginger has a tender pink and white skin that develops into a tougher tan colored skin when mature. Because of this baby ginger does not have to be peeled before consuming like mature ginger does. Mature ginger has a stronger taste and has a more fibrous texture throughout. Mature ginger does have a longer shelf life than baby ginger. Research has shown the healthful compounds found in ginger are present in larger amounts in baby ginger than in mature ginger.
Ginger plants are started from “seed ginger” which are actually rhizomes from mature ginger plants. Most seed ginger is produced in Hawaii. Seed ginger can be hard to find, and is usually purchased in the fall for spring delivery. Researchers at North Carolina A&T State University are working on ways to produce seed ginger more efficiently to alleviate some of short supply and timing of delivery issues.
Just a brief overview of ginger production. Typically seed ginger rhizomes are placed in a well-drained media in containers in a greenhouse for sprouting. Once the ginger plant sprouts from the rhizome it can be planted in the field or high tunnel.
Ginger plants require a high level of fertility and will need to be fertilized throughout the growing season. To keep young ginger rhizomes that develop at the base of the growing plant from being damaged by the sun, the grower will need to continue to hill dirt around the base of the ginger plant throughout the growing season. Ginger is typically harvested after 7 or 8 months of growth, but always before killing frost
Ginger can be marketed to a variety of outlets including restaurants, specialty grocery stores and direct to consumers. In order to effectively sell a novel product like ginger directly to consumers a farmer needs to be prepared to share recipes and ideas for daily use.
There is no shortage of delicious ginger recipes available on line. One idea is to include fresh ginger in your daily tea, coffee, or martini. Ginger butternut squash soup, ginger sesame salad dressing, ginger lemonade, ginger fried rice or stir fry are just a few recipes that I kitchen tested. If you would like more detailed information on ginger production contact Cyndi Knudson at the Martin County Extension Office at 252-789-4380 or email ceknudson@ncat.edu