President Joe Biden wants America to “buy American.” He said so in the State of the Union address earlier this month.
“We will buy American,” the president said, “to make sure everything from the deck of an aircraft carrier to the steel on highway guardrails are made in America.” I presume that includes the socks on the feet of sailors traversing the decks of those aircraft carriers.
If so, please forward the name of that manufacturer, sir.
Touting the Bipartisan Innovation Act as something that will spark more American manufacturing, Biden cited the “rebirth of the pride that comes from stamping products ‘Made in America.’” Count me in.
But buying American products that are not made in another country — China in particular — is a hard thing to do. When buying the most basic of life’s necessities, I always do look for the “Made in USA” label. Most of the time, it’s not there.
The last time I shopped at my local big-box hardware store for work gloves, not a single brand there was made in America. In fact, every pair I picked up was stamped “Made in China.” I bought a pair, and they have served me well. I would have paid more for an American-manufactured brand.
A good pair of shoes that are made in America is particularly difficult to locate. When I needed work boots a few years ago, I went to a locally owned retailer that had a reputation for selling quality boots and attire for people who work outdoors.
The store had one brand of work boots made in America. I use work boots often enough to wear out a pair roughly every 20 years. I would have purchased the American-made brand whether or not they were as comfortable or as rugged as the ones made elsewhere. The store did not have my size in that brand.
I have given up on finding consistent quality athletic footwear that is not manufactured overseas. Most recently, however, I have made a concerted effort to wean myself off foreign-made socks. I figured that I should at least be able to put a thin layer of good old American manufacturing between my feet and those foreign shoes.
I was right — on the thin part.
The brand of socks that I most often wear are made in — you guessed it — China. Looking for socks in one of the large clothing establishments a few months ago, I spotted a package of my preferred style stamped “Made in USA.”
I should have ripped open the package and examined the product more closely. I wear them only when all of my thicker socks from China are dirty.
My wife, Sharon, recently bought for me a high-quality pair of socks to see if I liked them. I love them. They are thick and snug and allow me to run faster and jump higher.
The company that sells them is American. The socks are manufactured in China. I decided that I wanted more of those fine socks in my drawer anyway, so Sharon put in an order. When the socks came, they were the wrong style.
Sharon reported the mistake to the company’s customer service department. They offered to exchange them for the style I had wanted. By that time, however, I had been inspired by our president’s vow to buy American. I asked for the refund instead.
The company soon let us know that the money was back in our account, and that I could keep the socks.
They are never going to play fair, Mr. President.