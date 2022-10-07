Fall is in the air. It’s the time of year when thoughts go to football, hayrides and pumpkin spice everything.
Fall is also a time of harvest for many of the farmers in our area. They are busy digging peanuts, picking cotton and harvesting corn. It’s a time of plenty. Fall also brings one of my favorite times of the year, apple season. In fact, October is National Apple Month.
There are over 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States every year, including Gala, Macintosh and Granny Smith. Apples are a member of the rose family along with pears, peaches, plums and cherries and they come in all shades of red, green, and yellow.
A medium apple generally contains around 95 calories and is made up of 86 percent water. They contain approximately 4.4 grams of fiber and 25 grams of carbohydrates and are a good source for Vitamin C. Eating apples is linked to a lower risk of chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. They also help to improve gut health.
Here is a recipe for delicious and healthy apple muffins:
Ingredients:
• 1 ¾ cups white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour
• 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 cup grated apple
• 1 cup apple diced into 1/4’” cubes
• 1/3 cup melted coconut oil or extra-virgin olive oil
• ½ cup maple syrup
• 2 eggs, preferably at room temperature
• ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
• ½ cup applesauce
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar (also called raw sugar), for sprinkling on top
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. If necessary, grease all 12 cups on your muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray.
• In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Blend well with a whisk. Add the grated apple (if it is dripping wet, gently squeeze it over the sink to release some extra moisture) and chopped apple. Stir to combine.
• In a medium mixing bowl, combine the oil and maple syrup and beat together with a whisk. Add the eggs and beat well, then add the yogurt, applesauce and vanilla and mix well. (If the coconut oil solidifies in contact with cold ingredients, gently warm the mixture in the microwave in 30 second bursts).
• Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix with a big spoon, just until combined (a few lumps are ok). The batter will be thick, but don’t worry. Divide the batter evenly between the 12 muffin cups and sprinkle the tops with turbinado sugar. Bake muffins for 13-16 minutes, or until the muffins are golden on top and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
• If you have leftover muffins, store them, covered, at room temperature for up to 2 days, or in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Freeze leftover muffins for up to 3 months.
For more information, call Jean Brownfield at the Martin County Extension Office at 252-789-4370.