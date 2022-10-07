Fall is in the air. It’s the time of year when thoughts go to football, hayrides and pumpkin spice everything.

Fall is also a time of harvest for many of the farmers in our area. They are busy digging peanuts, picking cotton and harvesting corn. It’s a time of plenty. Fall also brings one of my favorite times of the year, apple season. In fact, October is National Apple Month.

Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP program assistant for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.