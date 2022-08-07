In the first century, rabbis used parables to communicate profound truths to their followers. When the follower of a rabbi understood the truth being shared, the rabbi would say, “You’ve heard, and you’ve heard; you’ve seen, and you’ve seen.”
What clarity this brings to Rabbi Jesus’ words when He said that you people will listen and listen, but you will not understand. You will look and look, but not really see (Matthew 13:14-38).
Rabbi Jesus also communicated through parables. Jesus’ parables were earthly stories with a heavenly meaning. Many did not comprehend Jesus’ parables, not because God was hiding truth, but because the people did not want to hear and see.
Some Bible scholars suggest Nathan was the first to use parables. Nathan came to King David with a parable about a poor man having a pet lamb. A rich man came with plenty of lambs and took the pet lamb from the poor man. The rich man then prepared that lamb as a meal for a traveler.
King David was outraged and demanded justice. Then Nathan said to the king, “You are the man!” David was the rich man who had taken the wife of another man. It was then that David heard, and he heard, he saw and he saw (2 Samuel 12).
At first, King David heard Nathan, but he did not hear. David was ready to carry out justice against the man in Nathan’s parable. Scripture says David burned with anger (2 Samuel 12:5).
In Malcolm Gladwell’s Book, The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make A Big Difference, he recalls an experiment where two Princeton University psychologists conducted a study inspired by Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan.
Using the Princeton Theological Seminary, the psychologists met with the two groups individually, and asked each student to prepare a short sermon on the Good Samaritan, then walk to a nearby building and present their message.
Unknown to the students, the psychologists hired an actor who each student would encounter on their way. The actor was face down, growing, eyes closed as if he was in major distress. One group thought they were in a hurry to give their message; the other group thought they had time to spare.
The findings were that ten percent of the students who thought they were in a hurry stopped to help the actor, and some sixty percent of the students who thought they had time to spare stopped to help.
How often are we like David or the seminarians who did not stop to help the actor? We hear, but we do not hear; we see, but we do not see. We want to take the truth of Scripture and apply it to everyone else, but we somehow think we are exempt. We hear, we see, without hearing, and seeing. In other words, we believe the message is for everyone but us.
When God speaks truth to us from His Word, the first place we should go is to the mirror (James 1:22-24). We should let The Truth change us.
My prayer for me is that I hear, see, and obey. How about you? Let Rabbi Jesus’ Truth change you — hear, see, and obey.