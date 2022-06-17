High tunnels can be an excellent tool for intensive vegetable and fruit production.
From a very basic view a high tunnel is a structure usually consisting of a galvanized tubular steel skeleton and a polyethylene plastic skin. High tunnels can vary significantly in length, width and height, but a common size for commercial production is 30 feet wide by 96 feet long.
The typical covering is 6 mil polyethylene, either as a single or double layer. The double layer is inflated with air to provide some additional insulation to the interior of the high tunnel. Tunnel side walls are covered with plastic curtains which can be rolled up or down to control temperature and ventilation.
Site placement of a high tunnel is critical to successful growth. The site should be well drained and level, with good soil, in an open location away from trees that will shade the high tunnel and possibly cause damage to the structure with fallen branches.
Orienting the long side of the high tunnel perpendicular to the prevailing winds helps with ventilation during hot weather, and protects the tunnel from high wind damage. In eastern North Carolina the long length of the high tunnel should be running north to south since prevailing winds come from the west.
The primary benefit of growing in a high tunnel is environmental control. Air and soil temperatures inside an enclosed high tunnel are elevated by the sun. This increase above exterior temperatures is affected by many factors, but in general a farmer can plant transplants and seed several weeks earlier in the high tunnel than in the field.
Temperature control in the high tunnel also extends warm temperatures for several weeks in the fall.
High tunnel plantings will grow and develop at a faster rate than counterparts outside of the high tunnel. The high tunnel also protects tender seedlings, transplants and fruits from damaging winds.
Since early planting in the high tunnel enables farmers to harvest produce weeks earlier than in the field, a premium sales price can be obtained ahead of the main harvest season.
Another benefit is moisture control. Plants in high tunnels are watered through drip irrigation directly into the soil and are not exposed to rainfall.
Leaves stay dry and clean and thus disease-free for a long time during the growing season. Plants and produce are not compromised by too much or too little rain.
It is important to select crops and make use of season extension, to maximize profitable production in high tunnels.
Examples of specialty crops that can be successful in high tunnels are, ginger, turmeric, figs, berries, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, specialty melons and cucumbers.
Also maximizing space in a high tunnel is critical. Vining crops (cucumber, melons) and growth crops (indeterminate tomatoes) can be trellised with string and clips to grow plants up. Trellising allows farmers to grow more plants per square foot of valuable high tunnel space, and fruits/vegetables on trellis are easier to find and pick before they are over mature.
High tunnel fruit and vegetable production can be rewarding but requires a commitment to day-to-day maintenance greater than growing in the field.
If you would like more information on growing produce in high tunnel structures contact the Martin County Extension Office — Cyndi Knudson (Small Farms Extension) ceknudson@ncat.edu
Cyndi Knudson is the Small Farms Area Specialist for the northeast.