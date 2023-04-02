It is now merely hours before Jesus is cruelly hung on the cross. Before He arrives at that instrument of torture and death, Jesus would have one final meal with His disciples — the Passover Seder (Luke 22:7-22).
The Passover meal was a four-hour, family-oriented time of tradition and symbolism. This meal included dinner and the story of Passover with symbolic items to remind the participants of lessons learned through the Passover celebration.
The Passover meal includes greens to be eaten after being dipped in salt water. The greens represent life, the salt water represents tears and the dipping reminds the observer that life is filled with tears.
Ground horseradish is another Passover food. These bitter herbs are commanded to be eaten with the Passover lamb (Exodus 12:8).
In modern times, a roasted egg is served. The egg is sliced and dipped into salt water. It reminds the observer that the second Temple was destroyed in 70 A.D. In Jesus’ day, the second Temple had not yet been destroyed, so there may have been no roasted eggs at Jesus’ seder.
Onion or horseradish roots remind everyone at the table that bitterness is the root of life. Of course, there is the shank bone of a lamb — a symbol of the first lamb slain on Passover.
Finally, there is a mixture of apples, cinnamon and nuts. The brownish color of the mix prompts the memory of the mortar used in Egypt. The sweetness reminds the observer that enslavement was the forerunner to the sweetness of redemption.
Together with Passover is the Feast of Unleavened Bread; thus, one will find unleavened bread and wine at the table (Exodus 12:6; Leviticus 23:5-6). It was with these last two elements Jesus infused new meaning.
At a meal already instilled with imagery, Jesus takes the unleavened bread, breaks it, and reminds us that this is His body broken for all who believe, do this in My remembrance, Jesus instructs. Then Jesus took the cup and said that this cup poured out for you is the New Covenant in My blood.
Jesus used the Last Supper to begin the inauguration of the New Covenant. So, to all believers, the question is: what will you do with Jesus as the Perfect Passover Lamb? Psalm 34:8 reminds us to taste and see that the Lord is good — all who take refuge in Him are blessed.
Matthew 9:17 informs that one should never put new wine into old wineskins; thus, the skins will burst, the wine will be wasted, and the skins will be destroyed. New wine is put into fresh wineskins, and so both are unspoiled. Finally, in Revelation 3:20, the Scripture states behold, Jesus stands at the door and knocks. If anyone hears His voice and opens the door, He will come in and dine with that one.
Will you dine with The Savior? Will you invite Him in? Will you accept His body broken for you, and will you receive His blood poured out for you? Invite Him in, and He will save you. Receive His sacrifice, and like new wine in fresh wineskins. Taste the spiritual freedom Jesus gives, because whom The Son sets free is free indeed (John 8:36).