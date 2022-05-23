Julia Child seems to be everywhere lately. You can find a new dramatic series about Julia on HBO, a recent Julia documentary on Netflix, a Meryl Streep movie centered on Julia at Redbox, both a PBS and a CNN documentary about Julia’s life and even a new food-centered Julia competition on Food Network.
With her distinct stature and voice combined with a demeanor of wit and humor, Julia was a force in the food industry not to be reckoned with lightly. Although she passed away almost 18 years ago, her mark on the U.S. culinary culture is undeniable.
And with my love of French cuisine and the influence it has had on what we eat in America daily, I am an avid fan of Julia. In her PBS series that began in the 1950s she showed us to literally think outside the box when cooking, and above all that everyone makes mistakes in the kitchen including chefs, and one should never apologize.
One of Julia Child’s dishes that I have made for years and is a family favorite is her French Potato Salad.
Of course, I have to put my own spin on anything I make, and I encourage everyone to do that with all recipes. This potato salad is perfect for a dinner at home or a gathering with friends as we welcome summer.
It can sit out for four hours with no worry because it is vinaigrette-based and contains no mayonnaise. The starch from the potatoes creates its own creamy texture when combined with the flavorful herb dressing.
This week I have included my recipe for French Potato Salad. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
French Potato Salad
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds small potatoes
• ¼ cup white wine, or substitute fresh lemon juice
• ¼ cup chicken stock
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt or to taste
• 1 teaspoon ground pepper or to taste
• 1 clove garlic, minced finely
• ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
• ½ cup white wine vinegar
• 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• ½ teaspoon honey
• 1 teaspoon finely minced shallots
• 1 cup olive oil
• ½ cup minced green onions, all parts
• ¼ cup capers
• ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
• 1 teaspoon fresh dill chopped
• 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
• 1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, chopped
PREPARATION
• Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the potatoes and cook for 20 minutes or until just cooked through but not soft. Drain into a colander and set over a shallow bowl. Cover with a towel and steam for 10 minutes.
• While potatoes are still hot cut in half or quarters for uniform sizes and place in a large bowl. Toss warm potatoes gently with the wine and chicken stock, and set aside.
• Whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper, honey, shallots, and garlic. Slowly whisk in the olive oil to emulsify. Gently toss the potatoes with the vinaigrette. Add the green onions, capers, and chopped herbs and gently combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and gently toss. Serve warm or at room temperature.