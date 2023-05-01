Artificial Intelligence is gaining steam, and headlines. One advance in AI allows for creating videos of people saying things they never said. That’s a disturbing development.
But as frightened as I am about the more sinister aspects of AI, I have to admit that I’m using it more and more in my everyday life. And the technology is slowly getting better at helping me.
It’s how I listen to music in the car for instance. The stereo on my 2005 Honda developed some kind of electrical problem that caused it to drain the car battery. An easy fix was to unplug it and connect my phone with a Bluetooth speaker instead.
Normally a late-bloomer in adapting to new technology, I find my phone’s voice-recognition feature preferable to the old method of operating a car stereo by hand. By subscribing to a music streaming service, I can simply tell my phone which artist, song or playlist to broadcast, and my wish is her command — most of the time.
The potential for miscommunication is among the more frightening aspects of AI. The female voice that responds to my questions and commands from inside my phone does not always understand what I say. And I don’t think that my Southern Appalachian accent is always to blame.
I’m pretty good at turning off the twang to clearly enunciate a request. One of the more confounding misinterpretations is when I ask it to stream a certain radio station that airs a bluegrass program during my drive to work.
“Hey, Siri,” I say.
“Yeah,” she replies softly, as if opening her eyes from a light slumber.
“Stream WNCW.”
She usually dials it in right away. But there’s a roughly 20 percent chance she will instead put on the song “Y.M.C.A.” by Village People. And once she hears “Y.M.C.A.,” it’s like she’s incapable of admitting that she’s wrong.
I can see that the “NC” part sounds a lot like “MC.” But how she can get both “Y” and “A” from “DOUBLE YOU” is as much a mystery as how she can understand anything at all. Sometimes it’s best to just let her play the song. Pick your battles — and never ask a robot for a neck massage.
What I would heartily embrace is an app for my phone that would enable it to open my car door when I’ve locked the keys inside. There are newer cars with key fob features or even face recognition that will unlock the door upon the owner’s approach.
I arrive at my place of employment early and lock my belongings inside the car while I jog before the workday begins. I’m embarrassed to say how many times I have also locked my keys inside the car, but it’s enough that I don’t need a locksmith to get in.
There’s a YouTube video with instructions for gaining access to my car using one of those plastic straps that hold boxes together for shipping. My workplace has lots of those, but I don’t keep one tied to my belt.
I finally locked myself out of my car in a place where no plastic straps were available. After that unpleasant experience, I began keeping one poking ever so slightly outside my trunk lid just in case.
Does that strategy reflect superior intelligence? No. But until something more artificial is available, it will have to do.