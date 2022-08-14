In Proverbs 6:17-19, Solomon lists seven things the Lord hates; Solomon goes so far as to say these seven things are detestable to God. The seven things: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.

The expression, ‘haughty eyes,’ is a poetic way to say arrogant pride. God detests arrogant pride. Why does God abhor this character trait? Because arrogant pride goes before a fall (Proverbs 16:18). God does not want His children ‘falling.’

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.