As the end of the year approaches, many of us are spending time with our families. Some are getting in last minute gift shopping while others are trying to figure out where everyone is going to sleep when the house is full of guests.

But, for many, this is a season of uncertainty. They are worried about so many things, including how to feed themselves and their family.

Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP Program Educator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.