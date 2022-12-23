As the end of the year approaches, many of us are spending time with our families. Some are getting in last minute gift shopping while others are trying to figure out where everyone is going to sleep when the house is full of guests.
But, for many, this is a season of uncertainty. They are worried about so many things, including how to feed themselves and their family.
Food insecurity is defined as being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. There are several causes of food insecurity. They include poverty, unemployment, or low income. There is also lack of affordable housing, chronic health conditions or lack of access to healthcare that can also lead to food insecurity.
Food insecurity is a real issue in North Carolina with nearly 590,000 households not having enough food to eat each day. In Martin County, 23 percent of our population is food insecure. This equals to approximately 5,600 people that don’t have an adequate supply of food to eat.
Food insecurity can have a tremendous impact on a person. Serious health issues can arise when people facing hunger are forced to choose between buying food and buying medicine. Children that don’t have enough healthy foods to eat may not learn or grow at the same rate as children that get enough to eat.
Many people in food insecure situations face difficult decisions such as choosing between paying for food and heat, electricity, rent, and transportation. In a nutshell, food insecurity becomes a domino effect that reaches into all aspects of a person’s life.
There are programs in place to help combat food insecurity including food pantries at area churches, SNAP/EBT, and WIC. You can help, too. Volunteer at a local food bank or in the local community garden. They could always use the help.
You can also stock one of the local food pantry boxes located around town, donate to local charities that assist with food insecure families or organize a food drive. There are so many ways to help your neighbors in need and what a wonderful way to give back during this season of giving.