Matthew gives us a glimpse into the days before Jesus went to the cross. In Matthew 26:2, Jesus says that He will be delivered up to be crucified in two days, and thus, Jesus is now even closer to the cross.
Matthew records that Judas Iscariot went to the chief priest because he sought an opportunity to betray Jesus (Matthew 26:14-16). Judas would betray Jesus for a marginal amount of money: thirty silver pieces.
Thirty pieces of silver was not a large sum of money. According to Levitical law, it was the exact price paid if a worker was gored by an ox (Exodus 21:32). Other instances in Scripture reference thirty pieces of silver. In fact, Zechariah forth-tells what is fulfilled in Matthew.
God has Zechariah play the part of a shepherd caring for a doomed flock (Zechariah 11:4–14). Through the prophet, God illustrated His prophetic judgment against Israel for crucifying Christ — the fall of Israel in 70 AD. Zechariah states he got rid of the three shepherds of the doomed flock (11:8), which is probably an allusion to the three religious offices during Jesus’ day: the elders, the scribes and the chief priests (Matthew 16:21).
Zechariah then breaks his two shepherding staffs: favor and unity. Favor is broken to symbolize the breaking of the Mosaic Covenant by the disobedient people (Zechariah 11:10). Union is broken to represent the nation’s breaking by Rome.
After his work as a shepherd, Zechariah asks them to pay him what they believe he is worth — thirty pieces of silver. Zechariah sarcastically calls his wage a ‘handsome price’ because it is a trivial sum (Zechariah 11:13). The employers meant to insult Zechariah. Returning the insult, God communicates for Zechariah to toss the money into the house of the Lord for the potter.
These actions recorded hundreds of years before, unfold in Judas’ betrayal of Christ. Bargaining with the leaders of Israel, Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus for thirty silver pieces (Matthew 26:15). Judas, overcome with guilt, would later throw this ‘blood money’ into the temple.
The leaders used those thirty silver coins to buy the potter’s field where Judas would hang himself (Matthew 27:3-10; Acts 1:15-20).
Several things I take away from all this.
First, nothing catches God off guard. There are about 500 years between Zechariah and Jesus’ birth; thus, God knew what would happen when He sent His Son, and Zechariah’s forth-telling attests to God’s omniscience. Even Jesus forth-told His death (Mark 8:31-33; 9:30-32; 10:32-34). Nothing catches God off guard.
Second, have you ever felt betrayed? On His pathway to the cross, Jesus certainly understood what it felt like to have a close friend betray Him. Still, Jesus is acquainted with every human experience (Hebrews 4:14-16). You and I can go through nothing that Jesus has not first faced.
The third and final takeaway is that because Jesus has faced all the hardships you and I can face, and because God knows the end from the beginning (Isaiah 46:10), we can completely trust God. God is a reliable guide.
Make God the navigator of your life. Trust Jesus’ salvation and allow His Holy Spirit to guide you. Only God can give a definite purpose to your pathway.