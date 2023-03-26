Matthew gives us a glimpse into the days before Jesus went to the cross. In Matthew 26:2, Jesus says that He will be delivered up to be crucified in two days, and thus, Jesus is now even closer to the cross.   

Matthew records that Judas Iscariot went to the chief priest because he sought an opportunity to betray Jesus (Matthew 26:14-16). Judas would betray Jesus for a marginal amount of money: thirty silver pieces.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com