Can you imagine being in the crowd the day Jesus multiplied lunch so everyone had something to eat? I focus too much on the scene’s specifics rather than the story’s purpose. I consider the two fish, five loaves, the little boy or the disciple’s dialogue.

Can you imagine being so hungry to stay near Jesus that you don’t even care about food? These people were sticking around despite dinner time approaching.

