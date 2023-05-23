Can you imagine being in the crowd the day Jesus multiplied lunch so everyone had something to eat? I focus too much on the scene’s specifics rather than the story’s purpose. I consider the two fish, five loaves, the little boy or the disciple’s dialogue.
Can you imagine being so hungry to stay near Jesus that you don’t even care about food? These people were sticking around despite dinner time approaching.
No one has ever been more worthy of attention than Jesus. People wait for days in line for a good deal in a store. Some people give days of their life to see ball players play a game.
How long would you wait to hear the One who created the universe and the purpose of life explain why we exist? Jesus was the designer of life and the only one to ever live it perfectly. The crowds were hanging on His every word, but hunger can be distracting.
Jesus looks at the disciples, who are ready to find the nearest McDonald’s, and says, “Feed the people.” They immediately begin looking at what is available but don’t recognize that the One who provided everything in the world could provide lunch.
Sadly, the disciples didn’t understand how meaningful a moment this was.
All four Gospels mention the feeding of the multitude. It is a significant event on par with the crucifixion and resurrection. No doubt that Christ’s substitutionary sacrifice is of greater importance to us, but we recognize Jesus’ healing, miraculous, multiplying ability.
This power is available to all who call upon the name of Jesus. Though you are small, God can use you for mighty things. Though your influence seems unappreciated, your willingness can bring glory to God. Paul tells us that the foolish things of earth can shame the wise or knowledgeable. When you are weak, God is strong in you.
So, what would this change in believers and our churches if we started trusting that God can make a difference no matter where we begin? Is God able? From one man, God made Israel. From four young men, Babylon was confronted by the God of Jacob.
Jesus was a poor man from an insignificant town in Galilee. Paul was imprisoned and persecuted, yet set the world on fire for Jesus.
Stop rehearsing your little and put it into the hands of Jesus. If He has called you to do great things, they are possible and He will provide. If He grants a vision, He gives the provision. Never forget that nothing is impossible with God.
So, whatever dream or hunger in righteousness you have, He can grant all you need. Hand it to Jesus and serve the miracle to a world in desperate need of the God we know.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com