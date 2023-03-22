Nain is a small town within seeing distance of Nazareth. On the southern part of the Galilee region and 25 miles from Capernaum, Jesus’ adult home. Nain lies next to Mount Tabor, where some believe Jesus was transfigured.
I give you this background because Nain is relatively insignificant in the grand scheme of Jesus’ mission, yet He changed a woman’s life there, keeping this city’s memory alive.
Jesus walked into the city one day, discussing with His disciples many things with great joy. As they approached, they recognized the heartrending scene of a dead man carried on a stretcher and headed for burial.
Jesus saw the man’s mother, who was also a widow. There may not be a deeper pain humanity experiences than that of losing a child. She was heartbroken, and Jesus is always close to the brokenhearted.
We are told in Isaiah 53 that Jesus is a man of sorrows. Isaiah tells us that the Messiah would be acquainted with grief, so He was.\
We also read in Hebrews that Jesus is a High Priest that serves us, but He also sympathizes with us because He has endured every temptation we ever have, including self-pity. Jesus is deeply moved. He walks toward this grieving mother, not away from her.
Jesus’ compassion compels Him to do something. He touches the coffin and speaks to the young man. The man immediately sits up and begins to speak. He is returned to His mother.
The funeral is stopped dead in its tracks, and the crowd is overwhelmed with fear. They proclaim that Jesus is the great prophet and God has visited this little town. If this seems normal for Jesus’ life, remember that a town tried to kill Him because they didn’t believe.
Nain and Nazareth are close enough to one another that stories should have made it that far. The fact that these two small towns have such different stories is something worth looking at.
Jesus grew up in Nazareth and only visited Nain. Nazareth didn’t believe and wanted to kill Him, while Nain received the life of one of their men and declared, “God has visited us,” about the person of Jesus.
Sometimes, familiarity can bring contempt. We must keep guard over our hearts to never let the presence of Jesus or the consistency of church become routine and minor to us.
Maybe, your spiritual life has grown cold, or you have dreams that have fizzled out, and you can’t see a brighter day. Are you expecting the “same old” every time you go to church or spend time around those who are lost? Jesus can touch your attitude and mindset, raising your enthusiasm, faith and joy back to life so you can believe and see His miraculous power.
Jesus loves breathing life into the dead, and He can do it for you today. Believe Him and receive Him today.
