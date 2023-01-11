Baptism is an outward sign of an inward decision. It signifies a dying to the old man as you are plunged underwater and a new birth into spiritual life in Christ.

We baptize people to commemorate a commitment to follow Jesus all the days of their life. At our church, baptism Sundays are the best Sundays! “I have decided” T-shirts grace those getting baptized, and we celebrate big on those days.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.