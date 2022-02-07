One of my daughters walked into the living room recently and asked if I liked her new shirt. “Yes,” I said. “Can I wear it sometime?”
My daughter is nearly as tall as her dad. The new shirt is a thrift-store purchase from the men’s section. Her twin sister modeled a man’s jacket purchased from the same store for $5.
My twins recently started their fourth semester of college — for the first time with mostly in-person classes. I’m never at home when they leave for school, so I can’t say whether they’re actually attending class in their thrift-store wear. If so, it’s fine by me.
According to a recent story in Business Insider, the prolonged pandemic has my daughters’ generation pining for a simpler, pre-social-media existence. Aren’t we all?
“We emerged into a post-vaccinated world feeling like we stepped back in time,” the article said. “But that was always the intent for Gen Z, who was nostalgic for an easier era in the middle of a global health crisis further marred by a recession.”
The era most coveted, the article said, is the ’90s. I can actually point to some items in my closet that have been hanging around since the ’90s. Many of the more recently acquired garments have not been worn for at least the past two years.
No one has ever accused me of keeping up with the latest trends for sharp-dressed men. But I have spent most of my professional life making a concerted effort to avoid wearing an outfit twice during the same workweek.
Although the single-wear rule was more important for shirts than pants, there was a time not so long ago when dress slacks were my preferred Monday through Friday wear. And I was quite skilled at using an iron to make dress shirts smooth and crisp.
Now, I am prone to looking into the closet on Wednesday and pulling out the same shirt from Monday. Especially if it’s a pullover.
I’ve become an absolute pushover for a pullover.
I have even broken a promise to myself that I would not become one of those middle-aged men who wear their shirts untucked. I’ve managed to avoid the curious trend of wearing a sport coat with shirttails hanging out. But that’s only because I never put on a sport coat anymore.
A man about my age who works near my office wears his button-down shirts untucked. Since the work-from-home culture started, he’s one of the few people I ever pass in the hall.
I had the thought one day that my coworker might feel pressured in some way by my habit of tucking in my shirt. So I stopped doing it. That way neither of us is uncomfortable.
When the workplace is back to normal capacity, it will be interesting to see whether I go back to my old habits and dig deeper into the closet again. Meanwhile, I’m thinking about putting price tags on some old shirts and allowing my daughters to browse the pre-social media merchandise.